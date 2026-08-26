Amid relentless action in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday swung into action in Delhi and slapped notices on two five-star hotels in Delhi’s Aerocity over hygiene issues.

The food regulator issued notices to Andaz-Delhi, operated by Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd, and JW Marriott, after inspections unravelled food safety, hygiene, storage and licensing violations.

The inspection teams also found cockroaches on the premises. The FSSAI collected regulatory samples from both establishments. The food regulatory body said that further action will depend on their compliance and the outcome of laboratory analysis.

In a social media post, the regulator informed that notices have been issued "over serious food safety violations and non-compliance with FSSAI requirements."

In the JW Marriott case, the inspection exposed inadequate pest control, presence of cockroaches and fruit flies, and poor maintenance of food premises. The inspection team also found spoiled/fungal-affected food in the hotel with improper food storage and cross-contamination risks.