The Bihar government has told the Supreme Court about the constable who fired four rounds of an AK-47 in the air while he was trapped in a crowd during the student agitation in Siwan. However, the state government denied allegations that anyone had suffered injuries in the firing of an AK47.

In the affidavit filed before the apex court, the state mentioned that the weapon was used when the police force deployed at the spot was unable to control the situation near JP Chowk. The affidavit said, “No one was injured from the bullets of the AK-47", as it detailed the incidents of July 25 when Constable Abhishek Kumar, working in the District Intelligence Unit, got trapped in the crowd that gathered near JP Chowk in Siwan and had to fire four rounds from his AK-47 in the air.

Were Some Injuries Caused By AK-47s? The Bihar government told the SC that no protestors were hurt during the firing of the AK-47, nor were the persons located at the place where the constable fired rounds of the AK-47. The affidavit said that action has since been taken against the constable who was placed under suspension for “undesired conduct” and departmental proceedings initiated against him. The response of the state admitted, "The AK-47 is a platoon-level weapon. It is to be used in special operations and not in law and order situations.”

On August 3, the apex court directed preservation of CCTV footage and withdrawal of cases against minors and those who had no criminal antecedents. ALSO READ: Bihar Boils Over NEET Paper Leak: Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Munger Among Major Cities See Stone Pelting, Lathicharges 3 Agitators Suffered Firearm Injuries In another incident, near Hathi Chowk, an assistant sub-inspector fired two rounds from his 9 mm pistol to disperse the crowd on July 25, the affidavit said. Three protesters suffered “minor firearms injuries" in the incident.The Bihar government said that the injuries were caused by the AK-47 and that the three protesters were not present at the spot in Siwan Chowk where the assault rifle was fired.

ALSO READ: Bihar Protests: Chaos In Katihar After Students Lathi-Charged Outside DM's Office; Sadar CO Injured In Stone-Pelting A ballistic examination is being conducted to determine the weapon involved, along with the distance, angle and other circumstances of the firing, the affidavit said. The state has otherwise denied using “disproportionate force" to cause harm to protesters.