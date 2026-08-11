The Monsoon session of the Parliament is set to end on August 13, and the impasse between the government and the Opposition has kept the Houses from functioning smoothly. The government is looking to normalise the tense environment in the last two days, as it has agreed to hold a discussion on the Ram Mandir donation theft case and the FCRA Bill along with Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police brutality on student protestors.

However, the government has imposed conditions, including a discussion of student protests in Punjab and Jharkhand.

According to a report by India Today, the government has also conveyed to the Opposition that before Amit Shah responds, there should be a proper discussion on the issues.

"Issuing a statement will only be a formality; we want proper discussion and not just a statement," the report quoted government sources as saying.

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Notably, briefing reporters at the Parliament complex, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the Opposition to allow the Houses to function, offering a 'full and detailed discussion on students'.

"The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," Rijiju said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'yes or no' only demand

However, Gandhi dismissed the offer, stressing the Congress seeks answers on who ordered police action on protestors. Targeting Shah, Gandhi asked for a 'yes or no' response to whether the order came from the Home Minister.