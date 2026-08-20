Gujarat: A burglary attempt in Gujarat's Valsad district took an unexpected turn late Wednesday night when one of the thieves called the police for help. After local residents spotted the two men inside a shop, they pulled down the shutter, leaving the duo trapped.

Fearing the gathering crowd outside might beat them, or worse, the thief dialled police and said, "Sir, we came to commit a theft, but people have pulled down the shutter. Please, save us." Police arrived at the scene, rescued and arrested the two men, NDTV reported.

ALSO READ: 'Lungi Dance, Coffee, Bath': Varanasi Thief Spends 4 Hours Chilling Inside Showroom Before Stealing Bike | WATCH Thieves Break Into Jewellery Shop, Dial 112 After Getting Trapped The two suspects, identified as Dinesh Sonkar and Vipin Pathak, had broken into BJ Jewellers in Sanjan village, located in the Umargam sub-division about 25 km from Vapi. Criminals often target this area because it sits at the border of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman, making it easier for them to cross borders to escape the state police.

When police arrived, locals armed with sticks were already trying to open the shutter. Officers rescued both men, arrested them, and recovered stolen jewellery along with tools they had brought with them for the burglary. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Dave said that authorities will seek their custody to check their record for any prior criminal record.