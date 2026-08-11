Ahead of Independence Day, the Operation Cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested three criminals from Haryana with one Zigana pistol, two PF-3 pistols, two magazines and 19 cartridges imported from Pakistan. These three gangsters are associated with the Deepak Nandal gang and the weapons were intended to be used in a shooting spree in Gurugram to extort money.

Among the arrested accused, Ajay is approximately 19 years old, while Rohit and Dev are approximately 18 years old. Ajay worked as a helper at the Maruti company in Haryana’s Jind. It is alleged that he brought Rohit and Dev into contact with the gang.

Rohit worked at an electrical shop in Jind, while Dev is also said to be a helper at the shop. According to the police, the gang lured these young men into their network by offering them large sums of money.

It is alleged that he was sent to Gurugram to conduct a recce of a target. Police are now investigating the role of this target and others involved in the shooting conspiracy. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Sat In 5th Row Last Independence Day; Here's Where Defence Ministry Placed His Seat This Year Caught During Checking Security has been tightened in Chandigarh in view of August 15. The Operations Cell team apprehended Ajay, Rohit, and Dev during a search. They recovered sophisticated weapons. During interrogation, police learned they were associated with the Deepak Nandal gang.

According to the police, the gang recruited these young men into their network by luring them with large sums of money. They were allegedly sent to Gurugram to conduct a recce of a target. Police are now investigating the role of this target and others involved in the shooting conspiracy.

Pakistan Links The investigation also revealed links to an international arms supply network. According to police, 32-year-old Nishan Singh, a resident of Kakkar village in Amritsar, was in contact with an arms supplier based in Pakistan. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: How To Book Red Fort Tickets Online, Check Price And Steps Police said he received weapons shipped via drones from across the border and then delivered them to gang members. Police are now working to identify arms suppliers based in Pakistan and trace the weapons shipments that have been delivered to India so far.

This action by the Operation Cell is considered significant ahead of Independence Day. Police claim that the timely arrest of the accused averted a potential extortion and shooting incident in Gurugram. The investigation is now focused on other gang members, the alleged arms supplier based in Pakistan, previous shipments of weapons, and possible criminal activities. Police are also investigating whether the recovered weapons have been used in any previous crimes.