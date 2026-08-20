Naidunia Correspondent, Gwalior | The Gwalior and Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh is now emerging as a major hub for cybercriminals. Criminals are using bank accounts in the region to launder money through cyber fraud in various parts of the country.

The data of complaints registered on the 'Money Restoration Module' of the state cyber police and the 1930 helpline has raised the eyebrows of security agencies. 12,401 Bank Accounts Identified In Four Months In about four months, 12,401 bank accounts have been identified. These are all mule accounts, containing over three crore rupees of cyber fraud money from across the country. These funds were then transferred to further mule accounts. 70 per cent of these accounts are from the Gwalior-Chambal region, and there are also accounts from other cities in the state.

Money Restoration Module Portal Figures Are Shocking Following the National Crime Reporting Portal, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has launched the MRM (Money Restoration Module), through which frozen funds in mule bank accounts are being returned to the complainants. Data shows that in the last four months, cyber fraud proceeds were deposited into 12,401 bank accounts.

These accounts were identified after complaints were received on the National Crime Reporting Portal and the Cyber Helpline. Call centres for mule accounts were caught in Gwalior. Recently, four such major actions were taken in Gwalior, in which the police caught operators of the call centres for mule accounts.

Cybercriminals Target Unemployed And The Poor According to police, cybercriminals lure innocent rural residents, students, and the poor with a few thousand rupees to open bank accounts in their names. The fraudsters keep the passbooks, ATM cards, SIM cards, and net banking access to these accounts for themselves, earning a commission in return.

Understand The Modus Operandi From These Three Cases Case 1: Youth operating an interstate network of mule accounts were caught at a hotel in the city center. They used to get Rs 20,000 per month. Youngsters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were arrested in the police action.

Case 2: Mukesh Gurjar, a resident of Naka Chandravadni, was unemployed. He received money from cyber fraud in his account. When he was apprehended and questioned, it was discovered that he had been lured with a commission. He was arrested.

Case 3: A youth came to the home of Ramhet Singh, a labourer living in Dabra. He opened an account under the pretext of providing benefits under government schemes. He kept the passbook and ATM card and gave him only Rs 5000. When the police arrived at his residence, it was discovered that the money in the account was from cyber fraud.

Note These Facts To Avoid Falling Prey To Cybercriminals 1. If someone comes on the pretext of providing benefits of a government scheme and asks you to open an account, then do not give any documents. 2. If he opens an account at home by luring you with commission on every transaction or takes it on rent, then understand that he is an agent of mule accounts. 3. If you are lured into earning money by renting your account by adding you to any group of Telegram or WhatsApp, then this is a trap of mule accounts. Sanjeev Nayan Sharma, DSP, State Cyber Cell, said, "The network of mule accounts is growing. Needy people are the most vulnerable. Greed is driving many people into criminal activities. A major campaign is underway at the state level against mule accounts. A little greed can land you in jail, so such people should be wary."