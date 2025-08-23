Hoshiarpur Fire Incident: At least two people died and 23 others were injured after a massive fire broke out in Mandiala village of Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Friday night. 5 of the 20 people injured in the fire incident suffered serious burns. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed nearly 15 shops and five residential buildings in the vicinity of the Mandiala Adda area. The video of the incident shows a huge chaos unfolding soon after the accident, and the fire engulfed several shops and houses in minutes.

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out in Mandiala village of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. According to Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, it is suspected that the fire was caused by a road accident in an industrial area involving an LPG tanker, and one casualty has been reported. Fire… pic.twitter.com/JMZYi4VT3J — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

What Has Caused The Fire?

According to police, an LPG tanker caught fire on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road, resulting in a fatal fire incident. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said it is suspected that the fire was caused by a road accident in an industrial area involving an LPG tanker. It appears that a gas leak occurred following a road accident of the LPG tanker, she said, adding this is an industrial area, so there may be some migrants who are injured here. The preliminary inquiry suggested that the tanker caught fire after colliding with another vehicle, Jain said.

#WATCH | Hoshiarpur, Punjab | At the incident spot where a fire broke out in Mandiala village, Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh says, "The situation is such that it cannot be described. A very tragic accident has happened... It is not yet known how many people are missing. People are… https://t.co/1jgGIZ0i3b pic.twitter.com/IVWi9ArEis — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

Here Are The Highlights Of The Fire Incident

- Fire tenders and ambulances were immediately mobilised to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched.

- The incident took place around 10 pm. Deputy Commissioner Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik arrived at the spot and supervised the relief operations.