Making payments at toll plazas has become much easier today thanks to FASTag. As a vehicle passes through the toll lane, the designated amount is automatically deducted from the FASTag wallet. However, sometimes so many toll transactions occur in a month that it becomes difficult to remember how much was deducted at each toll plaza.

If you wish to know about any past deductions from your FASTag or see where money has been deducted from your wallet recently, you can check your transaction history. The method for viewing your statement may vary depending on the bank that issued your FASTag. NHAI FASTag users can view their history using the IHMCL portal or the MyFASTag app, while for bank-issued FASTags, the respective bank's FASTag portal or app can be used for this purpose. IHMCL states that tracking FASTag transactions is available through the MyFASTag app.

How To Check NHAI FASTag History From IHMCL Portal? If your FASTag is linked to NHAI's FASTag system, IHMCL's customer portal is an option to check your FASTag history. You can log in to the FASTag customer portal using your registered mobile number and OTP.

-Open IHMCL's FASTag customer portal in the browser of your phone or computer. -Now login with your registered mobile number. ALSO READ: Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Toll Starts July 14: Rs 275 One-Way, Rs 415 For Return Within 24 Hours | Check Details -After this, verify the account through OTP. -After login, check the transaction or statement section related to FASTag. -Set the date range for which you want the information. -Download or save the transaction details if available. How To Check Transactions Through MyFASTag App? You can also view your FASTag information from your phone. To do this, you'll need to install the MyFASTag app on your phone. According to IHMCL, the MyFASTag app allows you to recharge your FASTag, track transactions, and check your FASTag wallet balance.

-Open the MyFASTag app on your phone. -After this go to the section related to your FASTag. -Select the relevant FASTag account. ALSO READ: Haryana Gets First Barrierless Toll On NH44 At Bastara; Here’s How MLFF Technology Works -Here open Transaction History or similar available options. -Here you can also get details of old transactions available. -Save or take a screenshot of any transaction details as needed.