In a strange case, a routine police alert turned into a murder investigation when the Hyderabad police received a call from Balapur about a body being found inside a gunny bag in the bedroom. The police soon arrived in the area and recovered the woman’s body. The woman has been identified as Rehana (21), while the accused man named Ahmed Salam is currently on the run.

What Happened At the Site? At around 5 am on Monday, the Balapur police received a Dial 100 call about a body being found inside a gunny bag in a bedroom. Upon receiving the information, the cops immediately arrived in the area. “Today, in the early morning hours around 5 AM, we received a ‘Dial 100’ call reporting a dead body in a gunny bag in a bedroom. Our officials reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as Rehana, 21, from Bihar. The accused is Ahmed Salam, also 21," a police official said.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad IT Manager Borrows Rs 4 Lakh From Teammates And Disappears; HR Calls It ‘Personal Issue’ What Did The Investigation Reveal? Preliminary investigations reveal that Rehana and Salam were in a relationship. Investigators believe the two had been having disagreements over marriage and their future together. For the past two months, the two have been living together.

“They were in a relationship, and she was pressuring him to marry her. He allegedly killed her with a knife, put her body in a gunny bag, and absconded. We are searching for him," the official added. The police said that two had a dispute on Sunday night, following which Salam stabbed Rehana with a knife.

The man then tied both the hands and legs of the woman and put her body inside a gunny bag. Following this, locals alerted the police, who then reached the location. ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: 17-Year-Old Rams Car Into 7 Vehicles, Leaves Two Injured In Hyderabad The two were involved in a relationship for over a year. The woman is a waitress, while the man works as a labourer.