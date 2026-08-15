- By Surarika Das
- Sat, 15 Aug 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
80th Independence Day live coverage: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event from the Red Fort in New Delhi, on August 15, 2026. This year’s ceremony will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, while placing the spotlight on the energy and aspirations of India’s youth. The celebrations will also highlight the contribution of ‘Yuva Shakti’ to the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. In a first at the Red Fort, Vande Mataram will be rendered as part of the official celebrations. The ceremony will feature the ceremonial flag hoisting, a 21-gun salute, a guard of honour and a national address by the prime minister.
The celebrations will feature thousands of cadets, ‘My Bharat’ volunteers and around 5,000 special guests from different sections of society. A Tiranga Yatra was also held along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh. Ahead of the celebrations, 78 gallantry awards were approved, while IPS officer Divya D was recognised for her role in counter-terror operations and investigations. The event will bring together themes of patriotism, sacrifice, security, development and youth aspirations.
- 11:31 AM, 15 Aug 2026
'Many Forces Don't Want India To Become Vishwaguru’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat On Independence Day
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called on people to strengthen India's independence by making the country happy, prosperous, and secure so that the country becomes "Vishwaguru", noting that many people and forces are working against this goal.
- 10:51 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: 'India Getting Connected With Initiatives Like Swadeshi And Vocal For Local', Says PM Modi
"Self-reliance will pave the way for India to become Viksit Bharat. We must become self-reliant and protect our interests. Today, every Indian is getting connected with initiatives of Make in India, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local," says PM Narendra Modi.
- 10:16 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: 'Shielding Citizens, Fueling Dreams', Says PM Modi On India's Resilience And Vision
Independence Day Live Updates: Addressing the nation from the iconic ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm message of national resilience, economic foresight, and ambitious growth.
- 10:02 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi Urges All To Join 100-Day Anti-Drug Campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a collective effort to make India drug-free, urging families to join the 100-day nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan.
- 09:38 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day Red Fort 2026: 'Where Naxalite Bullets Once Fired, Tricolour of Development Flies', Says PM Modi
Independence Day Live Updates: “Naxalism had drenched the earth in blood," PM Modi said, recalling the BJP-led government’s arrival in power in 2014. He said the government had then pledged to free the country from Naxalism. The prime minister said areas once known for Naxalite violence were now witnessing development and a greater sense of trust. “Where once Naxalite bullets were fired, where once the earth used to be blood-stained, today in those very Naxal regions… the tricolour of development, trust, and effort is flying," he said.
- 09:29 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: Despite Covid, Wars And Global Uncertainty, India Stayed Resilient: PM Modi
Independence Day Live Updates: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We are standing tall and moving forward, relying on our own strength. Everyone has been affected by global crises, and we are no exception. Globally, the price of a single sack of urea soared to Rs 3000. Yet, we are not forcing the farmers of our country to bear that burden. The government is shouldering that cost itself; we provide urea to our farmers for just Rs 300 a sack, even though we procure it from the global market at three thousand rupees. Not only that, the market price of DAP globally has reached Rs 5000. Yet, to ensure the farmers of my country face no hardship, we continue to provide DAP at Rs 1350.",
#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We are standing tall and moving forward, relying on our own strength. Everyone has been affected by global crises, and we are no exception. Globally, the price of a single sack of urea soared… pic.twitter.com/QnSgIeNI3Z, — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
- 09:18 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi Shakes Hands With Youth During Celebrations
Independence Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waved to and shook hands with youth gathered at the Red Fort before leaving the venue after the Independence Day celebrations.
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VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) waves to and shakes hands with youth gathered at the Red Fort before leaving the venue.
(Source: Narendra Modi YT)#IndependenceDay
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/9ba18wiibs, — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026
- 08:50 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi Announces Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt
Independence Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India should aim to compete in every sporting event at the 2036 Olympics.
- 08:31 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi Outlines Shakti Ki Sapt Dhara
Independence Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced seven key focus areas for India's development, describing them as “Shakti ki Sapt Dhara”, from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
The seven areas are manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati-Shakti, Raksha Shakti, the green and blue economy, and India's soft power.
- 08:17 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: 'Defence Production Has Increased Nearly Fourfold', Says PM Modi
Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: "In the last 12 years, defence production has increased nearly fourfold, while output from Khadi and village industries has grown almost fivefold. Electronics manufacturing has expanded nearly sevenfold. The production of modern railway coaches has risen 21-fold, and mobile phone production has surged 33-fold. Beyond that, we have made our mark in the realms of digital technology and innovation. The number of internet users has nearly quadrupled, patent grants have increased fourfold, and digital transactions have grown a hundredfold. We have worked with equal seriousness to improve amenities for the common citizen. We have provided tap-water connections at an average annual rate 15 times faster than before. Gas connections have been provided at six times the previous annual speed," says PM Modi. ,
#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In the last 12 years, defence production has increased nearly fourfold, while output from Khadi and village industries has grown almost fivefold. Electronics manufacturing has expanded nearly… pic.twitter.com/fTTFbuHYvM, — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
- 08:13 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance, Make In India
Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India must not remain dependent on other countries and must strengthen its capabilities to protect its national interests.
Calling for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi said the country is moving forward with the resolve of self-reliance. PM also said every Indian is connected with the Make in India, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local movements.
- 08:09 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day Red Fort 2026: 'Countless Citizens Have Strived With Unwavering Dedication', Says PM Modi
Independence Day Live Updates: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Over the past 12 years, countless citizens—whether Dalits, the downtrodden, the marginalised, or tribals; whether rural or urban dwellers; the poor or the middle class; youth or the elderly; women or men; from the North, South, East, or West—have all strived in every possible way, with unwavering resolve and dedication, to propel the nation to new heights. I respectfully acknowledge these efforts."
- 08:02 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi Bats For Energy Security, More Nuclear Plants
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said India has turned “no-go areas” into “go-ahead areas” and stressed the need to strengthen the country’s energy security.
- 07:56 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi Highlights Vision Of Viksit Bharat By 2047
Delivering his Independence Day address, PM Modi says, "Today, India has a big dream to become a developed nation by 2047. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective.",
Delivering his Independence Day address, PM Modi says, "Today, India has a big dream to become a developed nation by 2047. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is… pic.twitter.com/bSF11dhgz6, — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
- 07:54 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: World Will Look At India Differently When It Becomes Developed Nation, Says PM Modi
Independence Day Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world will be forced to look at India differently when the world's most populous country becomes a developed nation.
- 07:51 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: I Assure Affected Families That Whole Country Stands By Them', PM Modi On Assam Flood Victims
Independence Day Live Updates: Delivering his Independence Day address, PM Modi says, "In the last few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods, which have affected many people. I assure the affected families that the whole country stands by them."
- 07:48 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: 'Vande Mataram' Played For First Time As PM Modi Addresses Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day. In a special first, National Song "Vande Mataram" was played for the first time at the
- 07:43 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi Sports Red Tie-And-Dye Turban For 80th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 80th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a traditional tie-and-dye red turban for his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort.
- 07:43 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: 5,000 Special Guests From Diverse Backgrounds Attend Independence Day Celebrations
Nearly 5,000 special guests from different walks of life, including women entrepreneurs, young innovators, farmers and beneficiaries of various government schemes, are in attendance at the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday.
- 07:43 AM, 15 Aug 2026
Independence Day 2026 Red Fort: PM Modi receives Guard of Honour
Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Guard of Honour as he arrived at the Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations.