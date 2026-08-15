80th Independence Day live coverage: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event from the Red Fort in New Delhi, on August 15, 2026. This year’s ceremony will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, while placing the spotlight on the energy and aspirations of India’s youth. The celebrations will also highlight the contribution of ‘Yuva Shakti’ to the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. In a first at the Red Fort, Vande Mataram will be rendered as part of the official celebrations. The ceremony will feature the ceremonial flag hoisting, a 21-gun salute, a guard of honour and a national address by the prime minister.

The celebrations will feature thousands of cadets, ‘My Bharat’ volunteers and around 5,000 special guests from different sections of society. A Tiranga Yatra was also held along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh. Ahead of the celebrations, 78 gallantry awards were approved, while IPS officer Divya D was recognised for her role in counter-terror operations and investigations. The event will bring together themes of patriotism, sacrifice, security, development and youth aspirations.