The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday ignited a major diplomatic storm by sharing an edited group photograph from the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The official image was altered to crop out global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, leaving only Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Although Sharif later posted the original photograph from his personal X account, the initial post triggered a wave of condemnation from Indian political leaders, who slammed the move as a petty, disgraceful, and highly unprofessional diplomatic snub. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the act unfortunate and warned Pakistan not to play such games with India.

Today, I was honoured to address the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting in Bishkek as Pakistan assumed the SCO Chairmanship for 2027. I congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic on successfully hosting the Summit and steering the Organization with distinction.



Guided by the Shanghai… pic.twitter.com/1mvRW85klD — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 1, 2026

Eknath Shinde Calls Out Pakistan's Act

“What Pakistan has done is extremely unfortunate. Pakistan has always attempted such things. However, I would say that while they may have removed Modi Ji’s photograph, if Modi Ji wants, he can remove Pakistan from the world picture,” Shinde said. He emphasised that editing out a photograph cannot erase PM Modi from the hearts of 140 crore Indians.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Pakistan PMO cropping PM Modi out of SCO group photo, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "What Pakistan has done is extremely unfortunate. Pakistan has always attempted such things. However, I would say that while they may have removed Modi Ji’s… pic.twitter.com/7omXR9LVEJ — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

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Former MoS MEA MJ Akbar stated that the move turned Pakistan into a laughing stock globally due to deep-seated inferiority complexes. “This is how Pakistan converts itself into the laughing stock at every international conference. That censorship of the photograph is the height of pomposity…Not only has our PM Modi been removed from the picture as if he wasn't there, but the Pakistan PM has been put at the centre of the photo while China's President Xi Jinping has been put on the margin,” he said.