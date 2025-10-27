Police authorities have confirmed that the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on Aqeel Khan, also known as Nitra, 29, who was arrested for allegedly molesting two Australian women cricketers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The two players, currently participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, were allegedly followed and one was molested by Khan on Saturday after they stepped out of their hotel en route to a cafe.

The suspect reportedly followed two players on his motorcycle, inappropriately touched one of them, and then fled the scene.

The incident came to light after the Australian team’s management filed a complaint regarding the “inappropriate behaviour” faced by the players. The women alerted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local officials and sent a vehicle for help.