- By Priyanka Koul
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Police authorities have confirmed that the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on Aqeel Khan, also known as Nitra, 29, who was arrested for allegedly molesting two Australian women cricketers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The two players, currently participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, were allegedly followed and one was molested by Khan on Saturday after they stepped out of their hotel en route to a cafe.
The suspect reportedly followed two players on his motorcycle, inappropriately touched one of them, and then fled the scene.
The incident came to light after the Australian team’s management filed a complaint regarding the “inappropriate behaviour” faced by the players. The women alerted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local officials and sent a vehicle for help.
Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya told News18 that a senior official is looking into possible security lapses. He added that Khan was highly intoxicated and might have assaulted the players further.
Police were able to trace the accused after a bystander noted down his motorcycle number and shared it with authorities. A case was registered under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the MIG police station.
Khan’s Criminal Background
Khan, a resident of Khajrana, has a history of at least 10 criminal cases, including charges of molestation, assault, robbery, and attempted murder, as per an NDTV report. He had recently completed a 10-year jail sentence in Bhairavgarh. He also faces cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Following the incident, security has been tightened in Navi Mumbai, the venue for the remaining matches of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
Tournament organisers and local authorities have stepped up security around team hotels, training venues, and stadiums in Navi Mumbai, where the remaining Women World Cup matches will be held.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage among fans and citizens across India, with many demanding severe punishment for the accused.