Jammu : Security forces caught a suspicious pigeon in the border area at around 9 pm on August 18. The pigeon was seen in a suspicious condition by the patrol team in the Forward Defense Post-69 area near Kathmaria BOP under the 07 Battalion of the Border Security Force.

During the investigation, the security forces recovered a slip from the pigeon's leg, which was tied tightly with a rubber band. The slip was made of ordinary paper, about 21 cm long and 6 cm wide. It was handwritten in blue ink.

The recovered slip had messages written in Urdu and English. It read, "Kashmir Hamara Hai" (in Urdu), "Waqt Aa Gaya Hai, Aa Jayega" (in Urdu), "Jammu Station IED Blast" (in English)

After receiving the message, the security agencies confiscated both the pigeon and the slip. Intelligence agencies are considering it a new (actually old) conspiracy of terrorist organisations to send messages from across the border. According to sources, terrorist organisations may now resort to traditional methods like pigeons to avoid technical surveillance. The mention of “Jammu Station IED Blast” directly points to targeting the railway station, in view of which security arrangements have been further tightened at Jammu railway station and surrounding areas.