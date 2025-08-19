- By Yashashvi Tak
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Jammu: Security forces caught a suspicious pigeon in the border area at around 9 pm on August 18. The pigeon was seen in a suspicious condition by the patrol team in the Forward Defense Post-69 area near Kathmaria BOP under the 07 Battalion of the Border Security Force.
During the investigation, the security forces recovered a slip from the pigeon's leg, which was tied tightly with a rubber band. The slip was made of ordinary paper, about 21 cm long and 6 cm wide. It was handwritten in blue ink.
The recovered slip had messages written in Urdu and English. It read, "Kashmir Hamara Hai" (in Urdu), "Waqt Aa Gaya Hai, Aa Jayega" (in Urdu), "Jammu Station IED Blast" (in English)
After receiving the message, the security agencies confiscated both the pigeon and the slip. Intelligence agencies are considering it a new (actually old) conspiracy of terrorist organisations to send messages from across the border. According to sources, terrorist organisations may now resort to traditional methods like pigeons to avoid technical surveillance. The mention of “Jammu Station IED Blast” directly points to targeting the railway station, in view of which security arrangements have been further tightened at Jammu railway station and surrounding areas.
BSF officials have sent full information about the recovery to higher headquarters. Local police, the Railway Protection Force, and intelligence agencies have been alerted. At present, the investigating agencies are engaged in analysing the handwriting on the slip, as well as the source of the ink and paper, to determine where the message originated and for whom it was intended.
Earlier, cases of sending messages through pigeons have come to light in Jammu and Kashmir. Many times, code words and numbers have been found tied to the wings or legs of pigeons.