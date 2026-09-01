In a shocking incident, a compressed natural gas (CNG) pipe suddenly burst during refuelling, with a section of the nozzle struck on a 24-year-old worker’s head in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. The person was identified as Tushar Kumar and died while receiving treatment.

The tragic incident occurred at a Bharat Petroleum pump while a vehicle was being refuelled with CNG.

A 24-year-old CNG station employee, Tushar Khamri, lost his life after a refuelling hose burst and the nozzle struck him on the head at a petrol pump in Jamshedpur.



pic.twitter.com/EMhur38u6Z — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 1, 2026 The incident occurred at around 10:40 pm on August 27 at RK Jain Bharat Petroleum pump. The clips of the CCTV footage has now surfaced online, showing the gas-refuelling process. The force of the rupture was so powerful that it sent part of the nozzle towards Tushar, leaving him seriously injured.

Kumar’s co-workers then immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident sparked chaos around the petrol pump, with people rushing out, leaving their vehicles abandoned.

The tragic incident has prompted an investigation, and the petrol pump has been sealed while a team from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is inspecting the CNG system, pipes and safety arrangements. The police and officials from the concerned department began an investigation. Authorities are examining the cause of the pipe burst and whether any negligence led to the accident. The Bharat Petroleum pump station provided Kumar’s family with a compensation of Rs 18 lakh, following the worker’s death. The management has also assured the family that Tushar's dues will be provided, along with assistance through GAIL. How did the netizens react to the incident? Several users criticised the management authorities of the petrol pump, describing the accident as extremely frightening, while others questioned how such a serious injury could occur despite the wound appearing less severe in the video.

One social media user compared the impact to being hit on the head by a hammer at high speed. Another called it a “really horrific accident”.