As relentless rainfall continues to create havoc in parts of Jharkhand, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for districts in the state on Sunday. The weather department said that the downpour is likely to continue till August 21 amid the monsoon season.

Several parts of Jharkhand are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Intense spells of rain are likely to occur in southern districts such as Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, and Seraikela-Kharsawan. Meanwhile, heavy rain may also occur in some districts of western Jharkhand. Additionally, there could be significant local variations in rainfall intensity.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected in Jharkhand on Sunday. The IMD has forecast storms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h. People are advised to avoid staying in open fields or farmlands or near trees and electricity poles during this time, as the risk of lightning strikes increases significantly, especially during rainfall.

Jharkhand is set to experience a period of intense weather over the next six days, beginning with widespread rainfall across the state on August 16 and heavy downpours in several districts. Rain activity will escalate sharply over August 17 and 18, bringing a continuous spell of extremely heavy rainfall statewide.

The intensity is expected to subside slightly by August 19, though thunderstorm-backed showers will persist before tapering off into scattered rain and cloudy skies on August 20 and 21.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Weather: Moderate Rain, Thunderstorm Expected As Monsoon Progresses; Check Forecast

IMD Issues Advisory

The Ranchi Meteorological Center has advised people to remain vigilant. “Avoid standing in open fields, under trees, or near power poles during bad weather or thunderstorms," the advisory mentioned. It is recommended to use the "Mausam App" for accurate weather information, the "Meghdoot App" for farmers, and the "Damini App" for lightning protection.