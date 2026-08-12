BJP MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said she had not cast aspersions on the attire of any state and that no message from the Rajya Sabha should seek to divide India culturally or on the basis of religion, after CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged in the morning that she had repeatedly called him "lungiwala" during proceedings on Monday.

Sushmita Dev Clarifies 'Lungiwala' Remark The issue triggered an uproar in the House during the pre-lunch sitting, following which Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. When the House resumed, Dev sought to put her position on record. "I am a Bengali from Assam. I have seen different states where we wear different attires and clothes. Neither I nor any members have cast aspersions on any state''s attire. I wanted to put that on record," she said.

ALSO READ: Justice Yashwant Varma Row: Parliament Panel Finds Ex-HC Judge Guilty In Burnt Currency Notes At Home Case Dev said she had known Brittas for a long time. "Mr Brittas raised that, I know him for very long. If he feels I need to approach him and say something, I would be more than happy," she said. "No message from this House should go that any member wants division in India whether culturally or on the basis of religion," Dev said.

Leader of the House J P Nadda offered to resolve the misunderstanding between the two MPs.

"If both MPs come to my chamber this misunderstanding can be resolved," Nadda said. Earlier in the day, soon after listed papers were laid on the table, Brittas raised the issue of Dev allegedly targeting him with the "lungiwala" slur. Brittas had earlier moved a privilege motion against Dev for allegedly addressing him as "lungiwala" during proceedings in the Upper House on Monday.

ALSO READ: FCRA Bill Sent To JPC Amid Withdrawal Demands, Govt Challenges Oppn To Name Any Anti-Minority Provision On Wednesday, after being granted permission to speak, Brittas said that while he was moving a statutory resolution against the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, on Monday afternoon, Dev had left her allotted seat and moved to a seat immediately behind him.

"She repeatedly called me lungiwala," he alleged. Radhakrishnan said there should be no disrespect in the House and that he would invite the concerned MPs to his chamber to sort out the matter.

(Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: PTI)