A Kanwar Yatra from Meerut sent a harmonious message for the two religious communities as thousands of the Kanwariyas stopped their foot march and formed human chains to make way for a Muslim man's funeral procession to cross the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The incident took place on Sunday in Siwaya village of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut under the Daulatabad Police Station limits. According to a report by Hindustan Times, 40-year-old Nizam had died of a heart attack, and the mourners were carrying his body to the graveyard on the other side of the highway.

During that time, the highway was packed with thousands of Kanwariyas. The villagers sought help from the Daulatabad Police. Station in-charge Suman Kumar Singh reached the scene to ensure peaceful transit. Some of the Kanwar pilgrims walking rapidly on the highway noticed the funeral procession. They immediately stopped the convoy of other Kanwar pilgrims. Some Kanwariyas stood on the highway, forming a human chain among themselves. This created a path to cross the highway.

ALSO READ: Kanwar Yatra Traffic: Delhi-Meerut E-Way Closed To Regular Traffic, Diversions On NH-9; Check Alternative Routes It was only after the funeral procession passed that the Kanwar yatra resumed. Kanwar Yatra is held across the country each year during the auspicious month of Shravan. Thousands of devotees first travel to a sacred river such as Ganga, take the holy water to a Shiva temple to perform Jalabhishek. In the Delhi-NCR region, the Kanwar yatris mostly visit Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Delhi-Dehradun Highway remains one of the busiest routes for Kanwar pilgrims. This leads to a massive scale of traffic diversion, route closures and other restrictions for a month annually.

ALSO READ: Kanwar Yatra Traffic Advisory: Delhi-Meerut Expressway Closed; Check Key Diversions And Restricted Routes In Meerut, Kanwariyas also gather at the Baba Augarnath Temple to perform Jalabhishek. The sea of people continues to swell for a whole month of Shravan.