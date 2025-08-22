The metro line will get connected to the aforementioned location to the rest of the city for the first time in 41 years. With the inauguration of three new, yellow, Green and Orange corridors on Kolkata Metro Line 3, travellers will be able to reach Netaji Airport in just 30 minutes from the centre of the city, Esplanade.

With the launch of Kolkata Metro line 3 on Friday, scheduled later in the day, Kolkata Airport, IT Hubs and Suburbs of the city will get directly connected to the rest of the city through metro.

Kolkata Metro's 3 New Corridor Update : Kolkata Metro's Line 3, which will add three stretches to the metro rail network of Kolkata, is set to dramatically ease public transport in the city.

Kolkata Metro Line 3: Orange, Yellow And Green Corridor Update

Green Line: Sealdah to Esplanade, Travel Time To Be Reduced From 50 To 11 Minutes

- Will cover a stretch of 2.45 kilometres

- Reduces Travel Time by 39 minutes

- Current travel time by road: 50 minutes

- New travel time by metro: Just 11 minutes

Why it matters:

- First direct underground metro link between Howrah and Sealdah (two busiest train stations).

- It will make travel efficient, easy and time-saving for lakhs of daily commuters.

- With the new metro corridor, commuters will get major traffic relief on central Kolkata roads.

Yellow Line: Noapara To Jai Hind Airport

- The 6.77 kilometres stretch will drop city centre commuters to Jai Hind airport in just 30 minutes, beating the long travel time by road.

- The stretch will feature four stations, named Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore Road, and Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Airport).

Why The Stretch Is Important

- For the first time in the Jai Hindi Airport's history, the yellow corridor on Kolkata Metro line 3 will be the first stretch to connect the city with the airport.

- Come with a big relief for flyers, airport workers, and airline staff.

- It will ease the traffic bottleneck on airport-bound roads.

Orang Line: Stretch Between Ruby and Beleghata will Connect Key Locations

- A 4.4-kilometre stretch between Ruby (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) and Beleghata (Metropolis) will connect Science City, Hospitals, Schools, and Business Hubs with the city.

Why Is Stretch Significant

- Catalyst for East-South connectivity in the city.

- It will ease the commute for students, office-goers, and hospital visitors.

- For the first time, the metro will directly connect the airport and train stations.

With the launch of the new metro line and three corridors on the line 366, new trains will be added to the service, increasing the total metro capacity to 9.15 lakh passengers.