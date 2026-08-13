Jagran Correspondent, Sheikhpura | Acting on reliable and confidential information, the Bihar Excise Department seized a government ambulance that was transporting 10 cartons of foreign liquor in the Sheikhpura district. Ironically, an ambulance is being used to smuggle liquor in the dry state. The ambulance driver was also arrested in the operation. This is the first case of liquor being seized from a government ambulance in Sheikhpura district. During this operation by the excise department, a scuffle reportedly broke out between some people and the excise team, leading to a call to the Kusumba police station.

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The ambulance was seized on Wednesday night by a team from the Sheikhpura Excise Police Station near the Tati Bridge, one kilometre ahead of Prabhubigha village on the Sheikhpura-Shahpur road in the western region of Sheikhpura, bordering Nawada district. Accused Driver Attempts To Run Over Policemen During this operation, the ambulance driver, displaying audacity, even attempted to run over the Excise Department team. Station House Officer of Excise Police Station Amit Anand said the seized government ambulance belongs to Warisaliganj Primary Health Centre of Nawada district and the arrested driver Pramod Kumar is a resident of Aure village of Ramgarh police station of Lakhisarai district.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Over 100 People Fall Ill After Consuming Satyanarayan Puja Prasad In Saharsa; Health Department Team In Action The ambulance carrying this large consignment of foreign liquor was heading towards Sheikhpura from Shahpur Mod (Nawada), he added. The 10 cartons seized from the ambulance contained 120 bottles of liquor, estimated to be approximately 90 litres in volume. Ambulance Siren Was On During Smuggling The ambulance, carrying the liquor, was also blowing its emergency siren to mislead the police and the public. The Excise Department is interrogating the driver to determine where the liquor shipments were coming from in Warisliganj and where they were being sent in Sheikhpura. Efforts are underway to uncover the entire liquor smuggling network.