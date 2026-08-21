Lucknow Murder-Suicide Case: Uttar Pradesh capital city, Lucknow, on Thursday witnessed a horrific incident, where a banker shot dead his estranged wife and his sister before shooting himself in the Gomti Nagar area. In a WhatsApp status posted before killing himself, accused Manas Vajpeyi alleged that he killed his wife because she had "betrayed" him.

The incident occurred outside an ICICI Bank branch in Gomti Nagar, where the woman, identified as Divya Mishra (37), worked as a relationship manager. Her husband, Manas -- a field officer with the State Bank of India -- allegedly called her and shot her before fleeing the scene. He then went to his house in Husaria, where he shot his sister, Sheeba Vajpeyi, before turning the weapon on himself.

According to a report by Jagran.com, police have learnt that Manas was trying to arrange a gun for several days. Conversations among people close to him suggest that he had contacted several people in search of a weapon. Police are now trying to find out who supplied the gun to him.

How Did The Event Unfold? According to the report, Manas, already struggling with his marital life, suffered a breakdown after the court hearing on August 18, during which Divya reportedly sought divorce and Rs 1 crore maintenance from him. One of his associates told police that Manas had been out of the city for nearly three months for an audit. When he returned, he learnt about the court hearing and was stressed since then.

The report further stated that Manas was the sole breadwinner of his family and took on all responsibilities after his father died in 2016. He met Divya during that time, and the two got married in 2017. However, the marriage witnessed disputes from the beginning, and Divya left the house after some months.

However, she returned when Manas's mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The couple also had disputes over Manas's sister living with them. After his mother died in 2019, Divya again moved out, but later started living together after resolving their differences through discussions.

The couple had another dispute in 2025, and Divya left the house in November. In January, she filed three cases in the family court seeking maintenance and divorce. In March, Manas filed a petition seeking to live with her as per Hindu customs, but Divya did not agree. The hearing on August 18 proved to be the final nail in the coffin, resulting in the murder of two women and a suicide.

What Police Found At Manas's Home? People who reached the house after the incident found the bodies of Manas and his sister lying next to each other on the bed. Police recovered three pistols from Manas. The investigation has revealed that Manas believed no one would look after his sister after his death. This is suspected to be the reason he killed her. Family members told police that Manas's sister had been suffering from depression for around three years and was undergoing treatment.

(With Inputs From Lucknow City Crime Reporter Ayushman Pandey)