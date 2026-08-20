A 19-year-old Maharashtra National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEE) aspirant died by suicide leaving behind a heart-breaking note for his parents, promising them that he would definitely become a doctor in the next life. The teen, identified as Suraj Subhash Shinde, was preparing for the medical entrance examination in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The boy's body was found at his home in Khandala. "Sorry, Mom and Dad... I will definitely become a doctor for you in the next life. Please take care of yourselves and stay happy," Suraj mentioned in the two-line suicide note, as quoted by an NDTV report.

What Did The Investigation Reveal As per preliminary information, the boy took the extreme step because of extreme stress surrounding his education and future. ALSO READ: ‘You Sacrificed Everything, I Failed’: 19-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In MaharashtraAs Re-Exam Score Drops NEET Controversy After the massive controversy and protests over the NEET paper leak and exam irregularities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) faces a challenge to revamp itself to become competent enough to conduct error-free and leak-proof examinations. The challenge is no less for the Central government, which seems to be in action mode now.

Every year, a new session of NTA examinations starts in December with the registration for the first session of JEE Main. ALSO READ: 'Haven't Slept For Past One Month': NEET-UG Students Die By Suicide In Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad Accordingly, the testing agency has less than four months to reform the examination process. The challenge is not only to eliminate the irregularities related to the examinations but also to restore students' trust. After the NEET paper leak protests, initiatives started at war-footing within the NTA to deal with these challenges, but the errors in three UGC NET papers and the subsequent announcement of their re-examination have again put it on the back foot.

To overhaul the system, NTA has dismissed around 50 officers and employees posted on contract and removed six thousand experts and professors included in the panel for preparing question papers and translation, and more. NTA is now set to make new appointments in their place. It is believed that if the selection is not done properly or if it takes too long, it will impact upcoming examinations. This could put the NTA in a major crisis.

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