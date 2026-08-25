A woman living in Malaysia found herself at the center of a political storm after social media users falsely misidentified her as a high-profile politician. She became a topic of discussion after a clip of her wearing a black short dress went viral. Several social media accounts, allegedly belonging to DMK supporters shared the video, claiming that she was Tamil Nadu's newly appointed 29-year-old Industries Minister, S Keerthana.

Vinosha Ravi Falsely Identified As TN Minister As the video went viral, the woman, identified as Vinosha Ravi, faced lewd comments, online trolling, and threats. Reacting to the incident, she stated that when a friend first sent her the video, she initially thought it was a joke. However, the trolling did not stop, which caused her severe mental stress and depression. She said, "It pushed me into depression. Some of the comments were abusive and vulgar."

It's not the minister, it's me!



A video mentioning Minister Keerthana has gone viral, and a young woman named Vinosha Ravi has released a video explaining the incident. She has also filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident



She was in a recent trending video!! pic.twitter.com/HS0uweEUsP — Thara❤️ (@Thaaraaura) August 25, 2026 According to Jagran.com report, Vinosha claimed that she had not posted the video on social media herself. She stated that an unknown person had recorded her and uploaded it online with a false claim that it was the Tamil Nadu minister in the short black dress. As the matter escalated, Keerthana clarified that she was not the woman seen in the video. ALSO READ: Farmers, Water Bodies, Mass Displacement: Why Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Scrapped Chennai's Second Airport Plan At Parandur

She also apologised to Vinosha for being dragged into the controversy due to a slight physical resemblance. Keerthana also hit out at the people targeting her, stating that judging women based on their clothing reflects a regressive mindset. She said, “Even if it were me, why should it matter?”

Vinosha Files Complaint Speaking to NDTV, Vinosha stated that she has contacted the Malaysian police following online harassment and threats. She said the police are investigating the matter seriously, while mentioning that the incident has left her frightened. "I have approached the Malaysian police over threats and abuse online. I am working with the police, who have taken it very seriously," Vinosha said.

Hitting out at trollers, Vinosha urged people not to disrupt someone's life in the pursuit of views and to stop lecturing women on their choice of clothing. "Don't think people think before posting. They just want views. They just don't think about the impact on the other person," she added.