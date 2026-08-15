Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa announced that the Shri Mani Mahesh Yatra will take place from September 4 to 19. To ensure safety and efficient management, the Mani Mahesh Trust has implemented a daily limit of 5,000 pilgrims. All participants must complete a mandatory online registration before starting their journey, as no one will be permitted to proceed without it.

Jagran Correspondent | Dharamshala: Online registration for Mani Mahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba has started. Authorities have declared that devotees must register themselves to the online portal before embarking on the pilgrimage.

Bairwa said that devotees can use the Mani Mahesh Yatra registration portal for registration. Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa also appealed to devotees to maintain the religious dignity and sanctity of the pilgrimage.

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He urged everyone to maintain cleanliness along the pilgrimage route and in the mountainous areas and to avoid littering. It is every devotee's responsibility to contribute to environmental protection so that future generations can also experience this sacred pilgrimage.

Steps To Register For Manimahesh Yatra

Registration for the Manimahesh Yatra is mandatory. You can register online through the Manimahesh Yatra Official Portal at https://hpchamba.nic.in/manimahesh-yatra/.

A nominal fee of Rs 50 applies per registration, and one mobile number can register up to five people at a time.

Carry a printed copy of your QR-coded acknowledgement slip during the trek.

Documents Needed: Government photo ID (Aadhaar or PAN card), passport-size photo, and contact details for next of kin.

Medical Checkup:Mandatory screening takes place at the Hadsar base camp; anyone found medically unfit or over 75 with health concerns will not be permitted to proceed.

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Connectivity Note: Mobile networks (Jio, Airtel, BSNL) can be weak in Bharmour, so complete your online registration and download your slip beforehand to avoid OTP or network issues on arrival.