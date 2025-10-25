Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the government has planned to introduce a series of initiatives, aiming to protect traditional media from the challenges posed by rapid digitisation. These initiatives, covering both print media and electronic media, are part of a broader strategy to help traditional media navigate the rapidly changing information landscape and to foster innovation and sustainability throughout the country’s media sector, news agency PTI reported.

Govt To Raise Print Media Ads Rates By 27% The government is expected to raise the print media advertisement rates by 27 per cent after the Bihar Assembly Elections. This increase is aimed at safeguarding the income of the media professionals while reinforcing the sustainability of traditional print platforms amid a rapidly evolving media landscape.

The government is expected to raise the print media advertisement rates by 27 per cent after the Bihar Assembly Elections. This increase is aimed at safeguarding the income of the media professionals while reinforcing the sustainability of traditional print platforms amid a rapidly evolving media landscape. "After the end of the Model Code of Conduct in Bihar, we will notify a 27 per cent increase in print media advertisement rates," NDTV quoted an official as saying. Govt Moves To Reform Radio Regulations And TRP System Minister Vaishnaw stated that the government is planning to remove regulatory hurdles in the radio sector and implement reforms in the Television Rating Point (TRP) system. "We are working on multiple levels. The transition from conventional to new forms of media has to be handled carefully," he told PTI.

“It affects people’s livelihoods and the incomes of traditional news houses, whether TV, radio, or print. For example, in the radio industry, there is a significant regulatory burden. Today, it has shrunk to almost a negligible level. The government is working to remove regulatory barriers wherever they exist,” The New Indian Express quoted Vaishnaw as saying.

"It affects people's livelihoods and the incomes of traditional news houses, whether TV, radio, or print. For example, in the radio industry, there is a significant regulatory burden. Today, it has shrunk to almost a negligible level. The government is working to remove regulatory barriers wherever they exist," The New Indian Express quoted Vaishnaw as saying. Talking about the TRP system, Vaishnaw said that the ministry is exploring ways to improve the television rating system so that channels receive fair revenue from government advertisements. "TRP guidelines are being formulated. The first round of consultation is complete, feedback has been received, and a second consultation paper will be published soon," he added.

“There are a lot of changes taking place in conventional media. To protect livelihoods and encourage growth, we are introducing reforms across print, television, and the film sector,” an official said.