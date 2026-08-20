PM Modi Aarti Controversy: An event organised at the Press Club of India in Central Delhi on Thursday witnessed a group of people performing 'aarti' before a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reciting “Modi Chalisa”. Videos from the event showed participants raising slogans of “Jai Jai Modi”.

The event gained widespread attention on social media after the photos and videos went viral. The Press Club of India then clarified that it was not associated with or responsible for organising the event.

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According to the Press Club, the programme took place in one of its halls, which had been rented out to an organisation for the purpose of holding a press conference.

Watch Viral Video

Today: Modi Chalisa, Press Club, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/FkDIZRmBn0 — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) August 20, 2026

Press Club Issues Clarification On The Incident

As per the Press Club of India, the organisation went against the terms under which the premises had been given for the event. They added that the event was stopped by the club authorities midway.

“The Press Club of India has noticed that a photo/video of an event held at its premises earlier today, is circulating on social media. It is hereby clarified that the Club had not organised the event,” the club posted on X.