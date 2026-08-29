A video from a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district has sparked concern on social media after allegedly showing female students washing school utensils during school hours.

The video is reportedly from a government school in Raja Kachhar village. In the footage, female students can allegedly be seen engaged in washing utensils, prompting questions over whether students were being assigned tasks unrelated to their education.

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The video soon went viral on social media, following which education department officials took note of the matter. The Block Education Officer (BEO) issued notices to the headmaster and supporting staff of the school, seeking their explanation over the incident.