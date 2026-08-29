- Viral video shows MP school girls washing utensils.
- Education department issues notices to headmaster, staff.
- Inquiry launched into alleged student labor incident.
A video from a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district has sparked concern on social media after allegedly showing female students washing school utensils during school hours.
The video is reportedly from a government school in Raja Kachhar village. In the footage, female students can allegedly be seen engaged in washing utensils, prompting questions over whether students were being assigned tasks unrelated to their education.
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The video soon went viral on social media, following which education department officials took note of the matter. The Block Education Officer (BEO) issued notices to the headmaster and supporting staff of the school, seeking their explanation over the incident.
VIDEO:
सरकारी स्कूल में छात्राओं से बर्तन धुलवाने और चाय बनवाने का VIDEO वायरल#NarsinghpurNews #Narsinghpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradeshNews #GovernmentSchool #SchoolNews #GirlsStudents #StudentSafety #SchoolViralVideo #ViralVideo #ViralNews #SchoolNegligence #EducationSystem pic.twitter.com/vNPP4UBcy7— The लपेटा (@thelapeta) August 29, 2026
BEO Siddhant Bagde said the department has begun examining the viral video to establish the facts. The school authorities have been asked to respond to the allegations, and their statements will be considered as part of the inquiry.
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Officials said further action will be taken against those responsible if the allegations are found to be true. The education department’s investigation is currently underway.