MP News: In a violent land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ganeshpura village under the Fatehgarh police station area, a farmer was physically assaulted and crushed under a Thar by a group of people. His daughters were also beaten, and their clothes were torn. Following the outrageous incident, the MP police have booked at least 18 people in connection with the case.

Ram Swaroop Dhakad, accompanied by his wife, was en route to his field when a group led by Mahendra Nagar launched a violent attack. After enduring a nearly hour-long assault, Dhakad died at the district hospital. His daughters were reportedly attacked when they attempted to intervene.

Farmer's Daughters Beaten Over Land Dispute In a police complaint, one of the daughters said, “We heard the commotion and went outside to rescue my father. They hit him with their car.” She alleged that she was then assaulted. “When I was going to rescue my father, they sat on top of me and assaulted me. They tore my clothes, pushed me and threw me. They also fired a bullet and pulled my hair,” the Indian Express reported her as stating in the FIR.

Eyewitness Corroborates Assault As per an eyewitness, Ram Babu Nagar, “Ram Swaroop was attacked by 10–15 people with wooden sticks. Mahendra also sat on his daughter’s chest when she tried to intervene. Then Jitender ran a Thar vehicle over Ram Swaroop’s feet. Both his feet were crushed."

The victim's family alleged that the accused, Mahendra Nagar, was pressuring small farmers to sell their land and attacked Ram Swaroop over his refusal to sell his land. A police officer was quoted by the Indian Express that the conflict stemmed from a dispute over six bighas of land in Rajasthan between Dhakad and a man named Kanhaiya. After the farmer succumbed to his injuries, Congress alleged the complicity of a BJP member. The party alleged that the main accused, Mahendra Nagar, was associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the BJP distanced itself, claiming that Nagar wasn't a member of the party.

ALSO READ: Ghee, Alcohol, Revenge: How Forensic Student Killed Live-In Partner, Staged Fire In Delhi Flat With Ex-Boyfriend’s Help According to police, the injured farmer, Ram Swaroop Dhakad, was delayed from receiving medical care for nearly an hour. He was eventually taken to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.