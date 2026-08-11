MP Railway News: Anticipating increased passenger traffic during Raksha Bandhan and the upcoming festivals, the Railways has taken a significant decision for the convenience of passengers. An additional third AC coach will be temporarily added to the Hisar-Tirupati-Hisar Express, which runs through the Bhopal division. This will provide additional reserved berths to passengers.

Additional Coach To Be Added From Hisar From August 22 According to the railway, an additional third AC coach will be attached to train number 14723 Hisar-Tirupati Express from Hisar from August 22 to August 29. During this period, more berths will be available for passengers in the third AC class than before.

ALSO READ: Bihar Railways News: Dumka-Rampurhat Doubling, Bypass Line Approved; Check How It Will Boost Connectivity Facility Will Be Available From Tirupati From August 24 Similarly, temporary arrangement of one additional third AC coach has been made in train number 14724 Tirupati-Hisar Express from Tirupati from August 24 to August 31. Waiting Passengers May Also Get Relief The addition of additional coaches will increase the number of reserved berths in Third AC. This could increase the chances of passengers with waiting lists getting their tickets confirmed. The Railways' aim is to provide passengers with easy and comfortable travel during the festive season amid the increased rush.

ALSO READ: Railways Alert Ahead Of Independence Day, Bans Parcels For Delhi Over Possible Explosives Transportation In another news, railway passengers travelling through Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal have been advised to check their IRCTC train status in advance, as several express and mail trains will be cancelled or affected due to ongoing non-interlocking technical work in the Danapur Railway Division of the East Central Railway.

The railway work is expected to disrupt train operations on several routes between September 20 and October 4. The cancellations are likely to cause inconvenience to passengers, particularly those travelling during the festive season.