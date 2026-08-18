MP Road Accident: At least eight labourers were killed and 32 others suffered severe injuries after a speeding pickup truck collided with a dump truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Tuesday midnight. The incident occurred at around 1 am on Bhind-Gwalior National Highway 719, near Chhimka village.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the tragedy took place while the driver was attempting to save a herd of cows that was parked on the highway. All the labourers belonged to Lakhimpur Kheri village in Uttar Pradesh. The labourers had come to work on a paddy plantation and were returning home in the truck.

Upon receiving information about the crash, the Gohad Chauraha police quickly reached the site. The cops, along with some locals, then rescued the injured people and shifted them to Mohad Hospital for treatment. The accident resulted in significant gridlock on the highway; however, traffic flow was eventually restored after authorities moved the damaged vehicles to the shoulder.

The police said that those whose conditions were critical were later referred to a Gwalior hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary and are being identified.

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#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Ramnaresh Yadav, Station In-charge, Gohad Chauraha, Bhind District, says, "An accident occurred around midnight on National Highway 719. There have been casualties, and a significant number of people—approximately 25—are injured. They had come to… pic.twitter.com/DaSVBXzorj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2026

Reacting to the tragic accident, Ramnaresh Yadav, station in-charge, Gohad Chauraha, Bhind District, said, “We are trying to establish contact with the families of many victims... Five died at the scene, and we are receiving further information as people arrive at the hospital. We will know the condition of the injured once they are assessed here... There are reports of further casualties, possibly three more—but we are verifying that information."