Jagran Correspondent, Madhya Pradesh: In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, the locals of the Ichhawar assembly constituency were forced to carry a dead body through a river. The villagers, following the death of an elderly man in Kachanaria village, had to risk their lives due to the unavailability of a bridge to the cremation site. The villagers had to face difficulties to cross the river due to a significant surge in water level amid heavy rainfall in the region.

Villagers Forced To Cross River As per the reports, the villagers crossed the river carrying the body on their shoulders amid the strong waves of the river. The locals stated that the slightest mistake could have caused a major tragedy during the journey, but they were left with no other option. Ironically, Karan Singh Verma, senior minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, has been representing this constituency for over three decades.

ALSO READ: 'Seated On Floor, Came Out Without Soc And Shoe': Fresh Details On Pilot Of Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight 'We Need A Concrete Bridge' The villagers, while providing details, stated that the construction of an access road and a bridge to the cremation ground has been a long-standing demand. Further, they stated that they have been given assurance by the administration and politicians on numerous occasions, but no concrete action has been taken yet.

They further pointed out that the situation gets worsened during the monsoon season due to the continuous rainfall. The intense rainfall causes a significant surge in the water levels of the water bodies, leading to inconveniences to the residents. The villagers have asked the administration to build a bridge and a road to the cremation site road as soon as possible. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, several districts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness more rain in the coming days.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons Chairman; Here's How Much He Earned In FY26 The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings during the rain to avoid any inconveniences.