The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of a Blinkit facility in Mumbai and seized 54 boxes of 'Kaju Katli' from a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana following inspections that uncovered major food safety violations across the state. During an inspection at Blinkit’s Malad (West) dark store, officials found extensive cockroach infestation, improperly stored food, and expired products. Meanwhile, samples were seized from the Reliance Retail store after receiving a complaint regarding live larvae and fungus in packaged sweets.

The statement said that strict action would be taken based on the lab report under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Bans Old Monk Rum Variants And Boozers Are Not Happy: 'Felt Like A Breakup Message' | See Reactions How Did The ‘Reliance’ Matter Come To Light? The FDA launched an immediate inspection on August 8, 2026, following consumer complaints of fungus growth and live worms found in Laxmi Narayan brand kaju katli. The incident was reported at a Reliance Retail outlet located within the ARD Cinemall in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. Following the site visit, the FDA confirmed that an investigation was underway pursuant to the specific allegations regarding the contaminated sweets.

Cockroaches at the Blinkit facility The Blinkit facility faced a more severe action after the FDA found serious food safety violations at the quick commerce app's establishment at Sarvodaya Bhuvan in Mumbai's Malad (West). According to the FDA, the inspection on August 7 found extremely unhygienic conditions, extensive cockroach infestation, improper storage of food, inadequate cleanliness in the cold storage, expired and tampered packaged food and non-compliance with FIFO/FEFO (first-in, first-out and first-expired, first-out) practices.

ALSO READ: Utensils On Toilet Seat, Unhygienic Dishwashing On Duronto Express Draws FSSAI Notice To IRCTC As Video Goes Viral The officials also flagged inadequate pest and rodent controls, shortcomings in waste management and maintenance, absence of medical examination and health records of food handlers and lack of personal hygiene and protective equipment. The food safety watchdog in the statement said it also found inadequate pest and rodent controls, shortcomings in waste management and maintenance, an absence of medical examinations and health records of food handlers and a lack of personal hygiene and protective equipment.

The Malad Blinkit facility’s licence has been suspended with immediate effect under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act and other regulations, the FDA said, adding it can no longer sell, distribute or conduct food business during the suspension period.