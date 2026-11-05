Chawri Bazar Building Collapse: In a tragic incident, two people died and five others got severely injured after an under-construction building in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area on Thursday. The construction workers got trapped under the debris for hours as the rescue operation got delayed due to the dense population and narrow streets, reported news agency ANI. The initial probe report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has revealed that the building owner had neglected several warnings and attempted to mislead the authorities.

What MCD Probe Has Revealed? The initial probe has revealed that Samiullah, the building owner was warned about the deteriorating condition of building back in April 28. He was directed to carry out the strengthening work to improve the stability under the guidance of a structural engineer. However, the order explicitly asked him to not carry out any fresh construction work or reconstruction.

An inspection was also conducted at the site in June, but the accused allegedly carried out the construction works on the second and third floors under the pretext of carrying out minor repairs. He continued the works despite not obtaining any permission from the concerned authorities, the probe has revealed.

ALSO READ: Chawri Bazaar Building Collapse: Two Dead, Engineers Suspended, FIR Filed Against Contractor; Rescue On For Trapped Attempt To Mislead Authorities Apart from this, the initial probe has also revealed that he had paid Rs 75,114 in property tax earlier in 2026 under the self-assessment (SUNIYO) scheme. The accused described the property as a Ground plus Four (G+4) structure spread across 80 square metres. As per the reports, the declaration about an additional floor was made to mislead the authorities.

While providing details, police stated that a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was being registered against the building owners and contractors. "A case under Section 105 of the BNS is being registered against the building owners and contractors. Rescue operations are continuing," police was quoted as saying by ANI.