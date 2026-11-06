Diwali Rush Advisory: As the festival of lights is knocking at the doors, several cities have issued traffic guidelines, announced special services to regulate the festive rush. In Delhi, passengers travelling to Anand Vihar ISBT and other railway stations will have to plan their travel as Delhi Traffic Police has announced guidelines till November 15. Restrictions have been issued on roads around the interstate bus terminal, including Road No. 56 and Road No. 57. Parking has been prohibited near entry/exit gates of Anand Vihar ISBT. People travelling to NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapulla must take alternate routes- GT Road and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Restrictions have also been put at Ghazipur roundabout and Ramprastha in Vivek Vihar. ALSO READ: Diwali Rush: Northern Railways' Crowd-Control Measures At Delhi Stations; Bans Platform Ticket Sales, Creates Holding Area | Details Diwali Advisory In Mumbai In Mumbai too, there have been prohibitions on bursting firecrackers on public streets and roads. The Bombay HC has restricted the use of laser lights and high-intensity beams till December 4. According to the order, noisy crackers above 125 decibels should not be allowed between 10 PM to 6 AM.

Karnataka Diwali Advisory In Karnataka, only green crackers that come with a QR code are allowed from 8 PM to 10 PM on November 8 and 10. Diwali Advisory In Chennai The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) and Tambaram City Police have announced several restrictions and measures to ease rush ahead of Diwali. The traffic curbs will be in place till November 7. Movement of heavy and commercial vehicles has been restricted. Special teams have also been deployed to regulate traffic.

🚌 தீபாவளியை முன்னிட்டு சிறப்பு பாதுகாப்பு ஏற்பாடுகள் 🚔 05.11.2026 முதல் 07.11.2026 வரை கோயம்பேடு மற்றும் மாதவரம் பேருந்து நிலையங்களிலிருந்து வெளியூர்களுக்குப் பயணம் செய்யும் பொதுமக்களின் பாதுகாப்பான பயணத்திற்காக சென்னை பெருநகர போக்குவரத்துக் காவல்துறை சார்பில் சிறப்பு போக்குவரத்து ஏற்பாடுகள் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளன. 📍 5 இடங்களில் போக்குவரத்துக் காவல்துறை உதவி மையங்களும், போதிய காவலர்கள், ரோந்து வாகனங்கள் மற்றும் ஆம்புலன்ஸ் வசதிகளும் ஏற்பாடு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளன. 🚨 போக்குவரத்து நெரிசலைத் தவிர்க்க வணிக மற்றும் கனரக வாகனங்களுக்குப் போக்குவரத்து மாற்றங்கள் செயல்படுத்தப்பட உள்ளன. 🙏 பொதுமக்கள் மற்றும் வாகன ஓட்டிகள் போக்குவரத்துக் காவல்துறையினருக்கு ஒத்துழைக்குமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்ளப்படுகிறார்கள். #Diwali2026 #SpecialTrafficArrangements #ChennaiTraffic #TrafficAdvisory #SafeJourney #TravelSafe — Greater Chennai Traffic Police (@ChennaiTraffic) November 5, 2026 Chennai Diwali Rush: Check Diverted Routes To ease the Diwali rush, traffic coming from Poonamallee will be diverted at Alappakkam Junction. Vehicles coming from Madhavaram towards Koyambedu will be diverted to Sengundram and the 200 Feet Outer Ring Road. They won't be allowed entry towards Maduravoyal. ALSO READ: Pune Traffic Alert: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Two Key Roads On Weekends Due To Diwali Rush; Check Affected Routes

Over 2300 Special Buses To Operate Authorities have also announced over 2,300 special buses between Koyambedu and Madhavaram. There will also be five help desks in Madhavaram and Koyambedu bus termini, the EC office, the Omni bus terminus and Porur toll plaza, among other key locations.

Around 1,500 Police Personnel To Be Deployed Tambaram will deploy around 1,500 police personnel to ensure people's safety 24*7 at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, Vandalur junction, and along the GST Road. Security personnel will stay on duty till 7 November for outbound passengers and on 9 and 10 November to handle the return rush. Police will keep a close watch on Kilambakkam, GST Road and ECR through CCTV cameras linked to the control room.

To make bus operations smoother, services going to the southern districts will leave from KCBT, buses bound for Kumbakonam will use the Maraimalai Nagar bus stand, and passengers heading to Tiruvannamalai can board from Kilambakkam Climate Park. Dedicated help desks have also been set up, and special police teams will check private bus operators to stop them from charging excessive fares.