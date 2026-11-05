ECI-SIR Row: Amid the ongoing row over the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission, the poll body on Thursday clarified that the reporting authority of Director General of IT Seema Khanna has not been changed. Earlier on Wednesday, the EC appointed senior Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Pawan Kumar Sharma as charge of IT/ICT. The reports suggest that the reporting authority was not changed following objection from two election commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Earlier on July 28, a massive row escalated after Deputy EC Manish Garg issued an order directing Seema Khanna to report directly to the poll body, which comprises Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and SS Sandhu. As per the reports, commissioners Sandhu and Joshi raised strong objection and wrote separate letters to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan.

In their letters, the senior officials expressed concern over the division of responsibilities within the institution. The poll body, following complains from them, reversed the decision and did not change the reporting authority. "The work allocation order is as per unanimous decision of the Commission. There is no change in the reporting structure of DG IT. She has always been reporting to a DEC level officer," an EC source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

As per an Indian Express report, the Election Commissioners were concerned that the officials legally responsible for preparing voter lists (EROs) were unable to perform their duties properly due to limitations in the software.

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The poll body, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, confirmed that the reporting authority of IT head was not changed. "In view of the joint direction dated 30 July 2026 by the two Election Commissioners, the order of 28 July 2026 was never implemented," the EC affidavit said.

(Updates to follow)