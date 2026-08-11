Following heavy rainfall, the underpass at the exit gate of Noida International Airport was flooded with several feet of water. The severe waterlogging made the underpass look more like a water park, causing considerable inconvenience to people using the route.

The underpass at Noida International Airport connects the airport’s forecourt with the parking area. Passengers exiting the airport use this route to reach the parking area before proceeding to their respective destinations. The heavy waterlogging, therefore, caused significant inconvenience to passengers.

Entire Underpass Appeared Submerged Following the rainfall, so much water accumulated in the underpass that the entire passage appeared to be submerged. People present in the area recorded videos of the waterlogging and shared them on social media. After the video surfaced, questions were also raised about the effectiveness of the drainage system within the airport premises.

The waterlogging has raised concerns over the condition of a passenger route at an important and modern facility such as an airport. If several feet of water can accumulate in the underpass after a short spell of rain, the situation could become even more serious during prolonged or heavy rainfall.

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