For an entire generation of Indians, Shaktimaan was more than a television superhero; it was a Sunday ritual and a symbol of courage, truth, and doing the right thing. Bringing those cherished memories into the present, fashion and lifestyle brand KHUSH has launched an exclusive Shaktimaan-inspired collection in Delhi NCR, with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, the iconic face of Shaktimaan, attending the special launch.

The collection blends childhood nostalgia with contemporary everyday fashion, creating a bridge between 90s fans and today’s youth. With over 20 merchandise options, KHUSH aims to make Shaktimaan’s timeless values of truth, courage, responsibility, and kindness relevant to a new generation.

Speaking at the event, Mukesh Khanna praised founders Abhishek Sharma and Khushi Sharma for their vision, revealing that their focus on connecting youth with morality convinced him to support the initiative. He emphasised his desire to inspire young people to move away from the “darkness” of Tamraj Kilvish and embrace positivity, courage, and Satyameva Jayate.

With designs personally reviewed by Mukesh Khanna, KHUSH’s latest launch celebrates a beloved cultural icon while giving nostalgia a fresh, fashionable identity.