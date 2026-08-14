Jagran Correspondent | Angul: A village priest has been accused of raping a 20-year-old pregnant woman in Odisha’s Kalahandi district. The woman is a resident of Themra village in the Pastikudi Gram Panchayat. She filed a complaint at the Bhawanipatna Sadar police station, levelling serious allegations against the village pastor, Jinesh Kumar.

What Did The Woman Allege? The 20-year-old woman alleged that Kumar drugged her husband and took her to an isolated room. The pastor forced him onto her and raped her. The police said that the woman's health had often deteriorated during her pregnancy. The family decided to seek help from Pastor Jinesh Kumar for treatment. According to the complaint, on August 7, the pastor invited the woman and her husband to his home and promised to resolve her health problems through prayer.

ALSO READ: Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice, Thrown Off Four-Storey Building In Jagatsinghpur In the registered complaint, the victim alleged that the pastor gave her husband alcohol, which was allegedly laced with some intoxicant or medication. After consuming the alcohol, the husband became unconscious. The accused then took the woman to another room under the pretext of offering special prayers and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The accused threatened to kill the woman and her husband if they confronted anyone. The frightened couple then fled the accused’s home The victim's family filed a police complaint the next day. What Did The Police Say? Kalahandi Additional Superintendent of Police, Tara Jasmine Guria, confirmed the incident and said that an FIR has been registered at the Bhawanipatna Sadar police station. The victim has also been medically examined. She added that the investigation is ongoing and a police team has been formed to arrest the accused. Police say efforts are being made to arrest the accused soon.

ALSO READ: Odisha Rape-Murder Case: 10-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Bush, Local Stage Protest SDPO Naresh Pradhan said that the accused priest is currently absconding. Police are conducting raids on possible hideouts and other actions to search for him. The cops are investigating the case. The probe is being intensified based on the victim's statement, medical examination, and other available evidence. The police have not yet arrested the accused. Therefore, the allegations, including rape, can only be confirmed after the investigation is complete.