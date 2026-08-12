In a major announcement concerning ride-hailing apps, the central government on Wednesday issued strict directions to ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido, asking them to immediately discontinue the option that allows riders to give an advance tip.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a circular stating that some platforms had introduced this feature on their apps, encouraging passengers to provide a tip before the ride.

Why Ola, Uber and Rapido Have Been Asked To Remove Advance Tipping Option

According to the ministry, such an arrangement could create the impression that giving an advance tip increases the chances of getting a ride quickly. This option could put additional pressure on passengers to make extra payments, particularly during periods of high demand.