Amid a sharp rise in onion prices in recent weeks, the Delhi government has announced measures to provide relief to consumers. Onions will now be made available at Rs 35 per kg through fair-price shops (government ration shops) and mobile vans across the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would take steps to prevent any shortage of onions in the city and ensure an adequate supply of essential commodities. She stressed that onions should remain affordable for the common people despite the recent increase in market prices.

The Central Government has allocated 1,000 tonnes of onions to Delhi. The stock will be supplied to consumers through fair-price shops at the subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg.

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In addition, one mobile van will be deployed in each of Delhi’s 13 districts to sell onions at the same price. The vans will move through different areas within the districts, allowing residents to access the subsidised onions closer to their homes.