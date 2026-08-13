The Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on Thursday amid repeated disruptions over Opposition demands for discussions on alleged police action at Jantar Mantar, the NEET protest issue, and other matters.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die after ‘Vande Mataram’ was played on the final day. The Rajya Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Chair CP Radhakrishnan noting that the House functioned for 37 hours and 49 minutes and considered 12 Bills.

Opposition parties boycotted the customary tea meeting at the Speaker’s chamber after the adjournment. The standoff continued despite Home Minister Amit Shah offering a detailed debate on the NEET protest issue.

The central point of the confrontation has been the Opposition’s demand for Shah’s statement on alleged police excesses during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar. Shah on Wednesday said he was ready to respond to questions raised by Opposition parties and asked them to confirm in writing whether they wanted a debate.