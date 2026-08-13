- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Thu, 13 Aug 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
The Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on Thursday amid repeated disruptions over Opposition demands for discussions on alleged police action at Jantar Mantar, the NEET protest issue, and other matters.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die after ‘Vande Mataram’ was played on the final day. The Rajya Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Chair CP Radhakrishnan noting that the House functioned for 37 hours and 49 minutes and considered 12 Bills.
Opposition parties boycotted the customary tea meeting at the Speaker’s chamber after the adjournment. The standoff continued despite Home Minister Amit Shah offering a detailed debate on the NEET protest issue.
The central point of the confrontation has been the Opposition’s demand for Shah’s statement on alleged police excesses during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar. Shah on Wednesday said he was ready to respond to questions raised by Opposition parties and asked them to confirm in writing whether they wanted a debate.
- 02:05 PM, 13 Aug 2026
'12 Bills Passed, 19% Productivity Achieved In Lok Sabha': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
"The Monsoon Session concluded today. We view it from two perspectives. In terms of business, it was a very successful session; we passed a total of 12 bills. However, from the perspective of debate and discussion, it was not as successful. In the Lok Sabha, we achieved only 19 per cent productivity relative to the total time allotted. In the Rajya Sabha, productivity stood at 39 per cent; while opposition parties created a ruckus and occasionally staged walkouts, the majority NDA parties and MPs from some opposition parties participated in the debates and discussions," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
He added, "Only one bill, addressing the issue of paper leaks and unfair means in examinations, underwent a full discussion in the Lok Sabha. The 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act' was passed during this session. This legislation was discussed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha."
- 12:39 PM, 13 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn Boycott Customary Tea At LS Speaker's Office
After Parliament’s Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die, floor leaders gathered for the traditional tea meeting at the Speaker’s chamber. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other NDA leaders attended the gathering. DMK leader Kanimozhi was also present. However, no floor leaders from the Congress or other Opposition parties participated in the customary meeting.
- 12:19 PM, 13 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die following the recital of Vande Mataram.
- 12:19 PM, 13 Aug 2026
'We Didn’t Make The Fullest Of Opportunity': Rajya Sabha Chairman On Disruptions During Session
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, in his concluding remarks, expressed deep concern over the session being marked by “persistent disorder and frequent disruptions”.
He said the Upper House functioned for a total of 37 hours and 49 minutes during the session. Despite the disruptions, the House completed its legislative business by considering and passing or returning 12 Bills.
“The floor of the House was open, but we didn’t make the fullest of the opportunity to raise the concerns of those we represent. Repeated disruptions affect the trust of the people, so we must uphold parliamentary conduct,” he said while reflecting on the proceedings of the session.
- 11:53 AM, 13 Aug 2026
‘BJP Performed Stage Purification After My Speech’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
"I was in Haldwani, where I made a public speech at Ramlila Maidan. Lakhs of people were there. At that time, I did not mention the name of any community or religion; I only reiterated the issues of the Govt. But after my speech, people of the BJP performed a havan there to 'purify' that stage. Is this the way in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution? I am the LoP," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.
- 11:38 AM, 13 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition, Treasury Benches Face Off At Makar Dwar
A face-off broke out between the Opposition and Treasury Benches at Makar Dwar, with both sides holding protests on the Parliament premises.,
#WATCH | Delhi: Face-off between Opposition and Treasury Benches at the Makar Dwar, as both sides protest on the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/SN1d4eOb7f, — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
- 11:16 AM, 13 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned sine die.
- 11:12 AM, 13 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Begins Proceeding
Rajya Sabha has began proceedings for the last day of the monsoon session.
- 11:10 AM, 13 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Begins Proceeding
Lok Sabha proceedings began with the rendition of Vande Mataram. Home Minister Amit Shah present in the House.
- 10:53 AM, 13 Aug 2026
'Several Bills Were Forcibly Passed During Entire Session': SP MP Ramgopal Yadav Questions Govt's Approach In Parliament
VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, says, "The government’s obstinacy has resulted in several Bills being forcibly passed during the entire session. Ideally, no Bill should be passed in the manner in which these Bills have been pushed through.… pic.twitter.com/YlIVmNU0ci, — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2026
- 10:53 AM, 13 Aug 2026
'An Obstinate Person Has Been Trying To Run The House': Union Minister Giriraj Singh On Rahul Gandhi's Statement
"You know that for the past month, an obstinate person, like a spoilt child at home, has been trying to run the House the way he wants to run his own home. Unfortunately, he is a LoP. Parliament functions according to parliamentary procedures. He challenges us, thinking that Dharmendra Pradhan resigned because of him. He is living under this misconception. It is like a bullock cart moving along while a mouse hanging from the rope thinks that it is the one pulling the cart,” PTI quoted Union Minister Giriraj Singh.
- 10:53 AM, 13 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Tagore Gives Calling Attention Notice In LS Over Repeated Arrest Of Fishermen
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Calling Attention Notice in Lok Sabha over repeated arrest and detention of Indian fishermen, particularly in the Rameswaram and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, by the Sri Lankan Navy. pic.twitter.com/N96UehXSoy, — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
- 10:53 AM, 13 Aug 2026
'This Is Like Home Minister WFH': Congress Leader Slams Amit Shah's Letter To LS Speaker
"This is like Home Minister Work From Home. It feels like he wants to state his home. Who is he hoodwinking? Will such letters have to be written to come to Parliament? He did not come to the House. When the session is about to conclude, he is writing a letter. He is trapping people in technicalities and thinks that he can deceive people and the country. But he is wrong. The country is watching everything and knows everything. It was a 19-day session, and he is writing a letter on the 17th day. What does he want to prove? He is so scared; this is 'chor ki daadhi mein tinka'. Those who make mistakes stay scared. It has been proven that he is a coward and remains absent from the House. In this session, he has been an absconder," ANI quoted Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat.