- By Vaidika Thapa
- Tue, 11 Aug 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Parliament Monsoon Session: Parliament witnessed a fierce showdown on Tuesday as the Tribunals Reforms Bill and two other key legislations were passed without debate, while rival lawmakers clashed outside the building's main gate. Opposition INDIA Bloc and ruling NDA MPs staged intense protests against each other in the rainy weather. While NDA lawmakers alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "running away" from a debate on nationwide student protests, INDIA bloc MPs aggressively demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police excesses during the July 20 paper-leak demonstrations.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and is scheduled to reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday. Before the adjournment, the Lok Sabha passed two more Bills without debate as members raised slogans and carried placards to the Well demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. The bills that have been cleared by Lok Sabha today include the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha cleared Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 and the house has been adjourned for the day. Earlier, as protests erupted at Makar Dwar, MPs from the two opposing sides raised counter slogans while holding placards displaying their respective demands. The NDA MPs marched from the Parliament Library towards the main entrance of the House, Makar Dwar, and raised slogans like "Rahul Gandhi Jawab Do" and "Rahul Gandhi Bhago Maat" among others.
- 04:45 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day. The house will reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday.
- 04:12 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Clears Tribunals Reforms Bill
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday cleared Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026.
- 03:33 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Lok Sabha Passes Two Bills Without Debate Amid Continuous Uproar
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two more Bills without debate as members raised slogans and carried placards to the Well demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 have been passed.
- 03:15 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Swati Maliwal Backs Tribunals Reforms BillSpeaking during the discussion on Tribunals Reforms Billn in Rajya Sabha, MP Swati Maliwal called it "common citizen’s wait for justice." She said, "This is not just a Bill for the Tribunals, but for the trust of the people of the country."
- 02:38 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. The House will again meet on Wednesday at 11 am.
- 02:22 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Lok Sabha Takes Up National Co-operative Development Corporation Amendment Bill
The Lok Sabh has taken up the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing.
- 02:09 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Takes Up Tribunals Reforms Bill
The Rajya Sabha has taken up the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing.
- 02:08 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Lok Sabha Resumes Amid Heavy Sloganeering
Lok Sabha have resumed proceedings following brief adjournment at 2 pm.
- 01:26 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Updates LIVE: BJP MP Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Remain Present In Lok Sabha
"I challenge Rahul Gandhi to remain in Parliament rather than flee from it. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has also stated that Home Minister Amit Shah intends to come to Parliament to hold a detailed discussion regarding the issues concerning youth and students. Rahul Gandhi must not run away from Parliament, as is his habit. I would also like to add that in the 2029 elections, this very 'Gen Z,' whose issues Rahul Gandhi is playing games with and whose concerns have exposed his anarchic nature, will once again completely uproot and oust the Congress party," BJP MP Harsh Malhotra said.,
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra says, “...I challenge Rahul Gandhi to remain in Parliament rather than flee from it. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has also stated that Home Minister Amit Shah intends to come to Parliament to… pic.twitter.com/BXymSLEhcI, — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
- 01:24 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE Updates: 'Not Changing Goalposts,' Says Kharge
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We are not changing our goalpost. Our position has remained consistent from the very beginning, and we have three specific issues. The first concerns the lathi-charge and firing on students—we want to know who issued the orders and how it happened; we want a statement in the House regarding this. Secondly, as a result of the lathi-charge, many students fell ill or were hospitalised; over a 100 suffered minor injuries, and many were wounded by pellet guns. We want a statement on this matter as well. It has been 18 days, and there is no willingness to provide a statement. They are merely trying to make a quick remark and move on; that is their intention. The second issue is the 'Chanda Chor' (donation theft) matter, and the third is the demand for an apology. These three issues have existed from the start, remain relevant now, and will continue to persist until they are resolved..."
On the students' protest in Jharkhand, he says, "That is a separate issue. If there are hundreds of issues, are they all discussed simultaneously? Do we bring up every single issue on the very same day?...",
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We are not changing our goalpost. Our position has remained consistent from the very beginning, and we have three specific issues. The first concerns the lathi-charge and firing on students—we want to know who… pic.twitter.com/efG4JXlIYZ, — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
- 01:23 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress' Venugopal Seeks Amit Shah's Statement
Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "You can't hide atrocities against students in Delhi by mentioning students' protests in Jharkhand. This (to speak in Parliament on students' protest) is a face-saving exercise by Amit Shah. Since day one, our stand is very clear. We have been asking Amit Shah about atrocities against students and the use of pellet guns against them.",
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "You can't hide atrocities against students in Delhi by mentioning students' protests in Jharkhand. This (to speak in Parliament on students' protest) is a face-saving exercise by Amit Shah."
"Since day one, our stand is very… pic.twitter.com/pyEzvyC7GS, — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
- 12:09 PM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned until 2 pm.
- 11:46 AM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE: Samajwadi Party MPs Hold Protest Over Ram Temple Donations
Samajwadi Party MPs, including Dimple Yadav and others, staged demonstration in Parliament over Ram temple donations theft.,
#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MPs, including Dimple Yadav and others, hold a protest in Parliament over Ram temple donations theft. pic.twitter.com/YdbKjeVDIs, — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
- 11:38 AM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE: NDA MPs Hold Protest March
NDA MPs launched protest march toward Parliament on Tuesday, tagetting the Opposition's ongoing floor disruptions. Carrying placards directly aimed at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the ruling alliance accused him of fleeing a structured debate on recent student protests and the subsequent police crackdown.
- 11:31 AM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned until 12 pm.
- 11:29 AM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 2:00 pm.
- 11:19 AM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament Live: Amit Shah To Move Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha today. According to the Revised List of Business, Shah will move a motion to take up the Bill. The bill seeks to change the name of the State of Kerala, for consideration.
- 11:30 AM, 11 Aug 2026
Parliament LIVE: NDA MPs Hold Protest Against Opposition, Accuse INDIA Bloc MPs Of Fleeing Debate
Ahead of the session, NDA MPs held protest march againt the opposition, accusing the leaders of fleeing debate.