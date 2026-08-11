Parliament Monsoon Session: Parliament witnessed a fierce showdown on Tuesday as the Tribunals Reforms Bill and two other key legislations were passed without debate, while rival lawmakers clashed outside the building's main gate. Opposition INDIA Bloc and ruling NDA MPs staged intense protests against each other in the rainy weather. While NDA lawmakers alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "running away" from a debate on nationwide student protests, INDIA bloc MPs aggressively demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police excesses during the July 20 paper-leak demonstrations.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and is scheduled to reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday. Before the adjournment, the Lok Sabha passed two more Bills without debate as members raised slogans and carried placards to the Well demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. The bills that have been cleared by Lok Sabha today include the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha cleared Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 and the house has been adjourned for the day. Earlier, as protests erupted at Makar Dwar, MPs from the two opposing sides raised counter slogans while holding placards displaying their respective demands. The NDA MPs marched from the Parliament Library towards the main entrance of the House, Makar Dwar, and raised slogans like "Rahul Gandhi Jawab Do" and "Rahul Gandhi Bhago Maat" among others.