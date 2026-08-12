- By Priyanka Koul
- Wed, 12 Aug 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
Monsoon Session Live Updates: With just two days remaining in the Monsoon session of the parliament, the opposition and government continued their protests inside the parliament premises on Wednesday. The opposition has been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of excessive force against the protesting students on July 20. However, the ruling alliance MPs have accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of silence on the police action against the students in Jharkhand.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the lower house over the alleged donation theft in the temples, including Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party, has sought centre's response over the alleged theft in the donation. However, the government has accused the opposition of creating ruckus despite assurance of discussion on every issue.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier held two meetings with Rahul Gandhi over the functioning of the parliament. Rijiju reportedly discussed the key bills, including the delimitation and FCRA and asked the senior Congress leader to participate in the discussion. However, Gandhi is learnt to have sought additional time to discuss the issue with other parties and insisted on the demands of statement from the home minister.
- 07:25 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Until Thursday
- 07:15 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Kangana Ranaut Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Conduct ‘Mockery’, Says ‘Final Term’
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making a mockery of Parliament and repeatedly ridiculing the country. She criticised his demand for answers from the government while allegedly refusing to listen to its response, calling his conduct disrespectful to Parliament and the nation.,
#WATCH | Delhi: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "I feel he is making a mockery of the country. He constantly ridicules the nation; for him, everything is a joke. This is the first time I am seeing Parliament being made such a mockery of. In… pic.twitter.com/EQPVdwOTje, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 06:51 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Piyush Goyal Blames Rahul Gandhi for Parliament Disruptions, Says Opposition Has No Substantive Issue
Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the Opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of deliberately disrupting Parliament and preventing meaningful discussions. He said the government has been willing to engage in dialogue, but the Opposition keeps changing its demands once discussions are agreed upon.,
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "The opposition has been completely exposed. The government has been engaging in dialogue right from the start of this session. Initially, they demand a discussion, but when the government agrees to hold one, they change their… pic.twitter.com/MSWrkqvUXq, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 06:33 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Kerala to Be Renamed 'Keralam' as Rajya Sabha Passes Name Change Bill
The Rajya Sabha has passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which seeks to change the state’s name from Kerala to Keralam.,
#MonsoonSession #RajyaSabha passes The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026. @HMOIndia @nityanandraibjp pic.twitter.com/pffNthPZDg, — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 12, 2026
- 06:12 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Kerala Name Change Bill 2026: MoS Nityanand Rai Replies to Debate in Rajya Sabha
MoS Nityanand Rai responds to the debate on The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha, as discussion on the proposed name change continues.,
#MonsoonSession
MoS @nityanandraibjp replies to the discussion on The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 continues in the #RajyaSabha@HMOIndia
Watch Live: https://t.co/p1oT6v4Wqr pic.twitter.com/sDeG6QvC0s, — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 12, 2026
- 05:23 PM, 12 Aug 2026
‘FCRA Only Targets Minorities’: Akhilesh Yadav Opposes Bill
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the FCRA bill, alleging that it primarily targets minorities. He questioned why similar rules could not be introduced for other types of funds if the government was bringing legislation to regulate FCRA-related funding.,
#WATCH | Delhi: On the FCRA bill, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said, "...What is FCRA? FCRA only targets minorities. All the important bills that are being brought are against minorities. If FCRA can come, then other funds also exist—why can't rules be made regarding… pic.twitter.com/vsWUKC5HIg, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 05:09 PM, 12 Aug 2026
KC Venugopal Hits Back At Amit Shah: ‘If You Want to Convey Something, Come to House’
Congress MP KC Venugopal hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that if he wanted to convey something to Parliament, the best way was to come to the House and make the statement. Venugopal pointed out that Shah had not been attending the House for the last 18-19 days.,
#WATCH | Delhi: On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "If you want to convey something to the House, the best way is to come to the House. For the last 18–19 days, you were not coming at all..." pic.twitter.com/GIEp1O6Gu6, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 04:21 PM, 12 Aug 2026
‘Why Is Congress Running Away From Discussion?’ Asks Kiren Rijiju
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition to allow discussions in Parliament, saying the government had repeatedly appealed for talks to begin. He accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of disrupting the Monsoon Session and “running away” from discussion, saying the continued disruptions were disappointing and not good for the country.,
VIDEO | Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "The government is even appealing to the Speaker to persuade the Opposition parties to agree to a discussion. I am extremely eager for a discussion. We want the discussion to begin immediately. Even today, we… pic.twitter.com/0D1WRsvNz9, — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026
- 04:02 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Rajya Sabha Begins Discussion on Kerala (Name Change) Bill 2026, Passed by Lok Sabha
The Rajya Sabha has begun discussion on the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which seeks to rename the state as Keralam in the Constitution. The Bill, already passed by the Lok Sabha, follows a 2024 resolution by the Kerala Assembly and a Union Cabinet approval earlier this year.
- 03:56 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Amend NCDC Act
The Rajya Sabha passed a bill to amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962, aimed at strengthening and boosting India’s cooperative sector.
- 03:52 PM, 12 Aug 2026
FCRA Bill Should Be Withdrawn, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Congress’s position is that the FCRA Bill should be withdrawn after it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for scrutiny.,
#WATCH | Delhi: Regarding the FCRA bill being sent to the JPC, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Our stance is that this bill should be withdrawn." pic.twitter.com/lzPF2WaQfP, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 03:39 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Opposition Should Not Run Away From Debate On Students’ Issues: Rijiju
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition not to avoid a debate on students’ issues, saying the Home Minister is prepared to answer all their questions.,
Before the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is ready for an immediate discussion on students’ protest and a reply will be given by the Union Home Minister. He said the Home Minister had also written to the Speaker…, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 03:21 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Until Thursday
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned until 11 am on Thursday following a huge ruckus over the FCRA Bill.
- 03:03 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Amit Shah writes letter to LS Speaker
In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday stated that the government is ready to discuss the issues raised by the opposition.
"The government is ready to discuss this issue again. I request you to consult with the Opposition and, based on mutual agreement, allocate as much time—whether in terms of days or hours—as you deem appropriate starting today. I intend to remain present in the House during the scheduled time to participate in the discussion on this issue and am prepared to answer all questions raised by the Opposition," reads the letter.
- 02:38 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm on Wednesday after a huge ruckus over the FCRA Bill.
- 02:37 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: FCRA Bill referred to JPC
The controversial FCRA Bill on Wednesday was referred to the JPC amid demands of withdrawal by the opposition leaders. The opposition alleged that the bill has been brought to target the minorities; however, the government assured that all the concerns will be addressed.
- 01:03 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: 'Why opposition is silent on Ranchi issue?' asks BJP MP
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday questioned the opposition's silence on the alleged use of force against the protesting students in Ranchi against the Jharkhand government.
"The way they (Opposition) have maintained silence on the Ranchi incident, they know that they too will have to answer these questions. The Home Minister has made it clear that he is ready to answer in the House. The people of the country can see who is running away from discussion because they do not want to hear the Home Minister's answer," Pal stated.
- 12:48 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: BJP MP slams opposition
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday slammed the opposition MPs for creating ruckus and not letting the house function properly. "Just as people change colors, these people change their issues in the same way. Every day, they have only one objective: that the parliament session should not run and no serious discussion should take place," Sharma said.
- 12:38 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: 'Govt didn't fulfill its promise,' alleges TMC MP
Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Wednesday alleged that the government used excessive force against the students, further adding that it did not fulfill its promises. "Pellet guns, tear gas and lathis were used, even spiked lathis were used against students. The government promised students justice but did not fulfill. Who was supposed to come to Parliament and answer? Today is 12 August. Where is he? He comes to Parliament, but does not come to the House to answer," Azad said.
- 12:25 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: 'Why Amit Shah Remained Absent For 20 Days,' asks Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned why Home Minister Amit Shah did not initiate the discussion for the last 20 days. He further asked who allegedly gave the orders to use excessive force against the protesting students in Delhi.
"The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with lathis with nails? Did Amit Shah give this order to shoot our children? If he did, then he should resign. For the last 20 days, Amit Shah has been missing. The Home Minister of India has no courage; he cannot come to the House," Rahul Gandhi said.,
#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with… pic.twitter.com/2TSom00vLe, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 12:15 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: 'Will provide answer by 3 pm tomorrow,' says Shah
Amit Shah, while addressing the reporters, stated that the discussion can begin today itself, adding that he is ready to provide all the answers by 3 pm tomorrow.
"That may be your method, but it is not the parliamentary way. In Parliament, discussions are held at length. I am ready for the debate to continue from 3:00 PM today—sitting late into the night and continuing until 3:00 PM tomorrow; I am even prepared to suspend the Question Hour if the Speaker grants permission. I am ready for the discussion to go on until 3:00 PM tomorrow. I will sit through it myself, take notes on everything, and respond to every point so that the entire matter becomes clear to the people of the country—so that the truth is fully revealed. Now, the Opposition must decide whether they want to engage in a discussion or create an uproar," he added.,
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I want to tell the Opposition: submit a letter to the Speaker by 2:00 PM, we will start the discussion at 3:00 PM, and I will provide answers to everything by 3:00 PM tomorrow. There are established rules and procedures for… pic.twitter.com/Q8ZdZfvxdW, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 12:09 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Amit Shah objects to opposition's language
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured that he is ready to address all the issues raised by the opposition. However, the home minister stated that the slogans regarding his absence were derogatory and could have been avoided, especially when he visited the parliament daily.
- 12:03 PM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Amit Shah says ready to speak on all issues
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday stated that the government is ready to have a discussion on all the issues. The home minister further asked the opposition parties to participate in the discussion, adding that the session can begin from today at 3 pm.
- 11:52 AM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Priyanka Gandhi asks government to respond
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday stated that the government must address the issue of use of force against the protesting students.
"Yes, it is not fulfilled. This shows the government does not feel responsible towards the people. This is the forum where they have to answer questions and give statements. There was a huge demonstration. The youth of the nation came out in cities all over; they were beaten up, shot. Does the govt not owe a statement as to how this happened?" Gandhi asked.
- 11:39 AM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: 'Amit Shah running away from Parliament,' Mahua Moitra alleges
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to issue statement on the use of force against the protesting students. "Amit Shah has been running away from the Parliament. We are demanding a statement from him on who ordered the use of pellet guns on protestors at Jantar Mantar. They (the govt) are also not holding a discussion on the Ram temple issue. We (Opposition MPs) are coming to the Parliament daily, but Amit Shah is not," Moitra said. ,
#WATCH | Delhi | TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, "Amit Shah has been running away from the Parliament. We are demanding a statement from him on who ordered the use of pellet guns on protestors at Jantar Mantar. They (the govt) are also not holding a discussion on the Ram temple issue.… pic.twitter.com/EPGaWhh2ud, — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
- 11:29 AM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned amid heavy ruckus
Following the adjournment of the Lok Sabha, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha also got adjourned till 2 pm amid the heavy ruckus by the MPs of both the government and opposition.
- 11:22 AM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned
Amid the heavy ruckus by the opposition MPs, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.
- 11:20 AM, 12 Aug 2026
Parliament Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi slams media
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the media personnel by alleging that they remain silent on the key issues.