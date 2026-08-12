Monsoon Session Live Updates: With just two days remaining in the Monsoon session of the parliament, the opposition and government continued their protests inside the parliament premises on Wednesday. The opposition has been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of excessive force against the protesting students on July 20. However, the ruling alliance MPs have accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of silence on the police action against the students in Jharkhand.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the lower house over the alleged donation theft in the temples, including Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party, has sought centre's response over the alleged theft in the donation. However, the government has accused the opposition of creating ruckus despite assurance of discussion on every issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier held two meetings with Rahul Gandhi over the functioning of the parliament. Rijiju reportedly discussed the key bills, including the delimitation and FCRA and asked the senior Congress leader to participate in the discussion. However, Gandhi is learnt to have sought additional time to discuss the issue with other parties and insisted on the demands of statement from the home minister.