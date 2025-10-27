The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) on Sunday wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging it to revoke the recently extended flight duty hours for Boeing 787 Dreamliner operations. The association stated that the decision “creates a scenario ripe for fatigue-induced errors” and argued that it prioritizes airline convenience over passenger safety.

Under the new rules, the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) for two-pilot Boeing 787 operations has been increased from 10 to 10.5 hours, while the Flight Duty Period (FDP) has been extended from 13 to 14 hours. ALSO READ: Odisha Weather: IMD Issues Red Alert In Multiple Districts As Cyclone Montha Nears Coast; Heavy Rain Forecast Till Oct 30 In a letter dated October 26, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) raised serious safety concerns over the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) recent decision to extend flight and duty time limits for two-pilot Boeing 787 operations. The revised regulation increases maximum flight time from 10 to 10.5 hours and total duty period from 13 to 14 hours. ALPA warned that the change could heighten fatigue-related risks, especially as it comes amid restrictions imposed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the same aircraft type.

“The inability to recline the seat significantly reduces the effectiveness of in-flight rest, particularly during long sections and those operating through the Window of Circadian Low (WOCL),” the letter said. The FAA had earlier limited the captain’s seat recline function on Boeing 787s due to safety concerns, which ALPA said directly affects pilot rest during long-haul flights. While most international regulators and airlines have responded by deploying additional crew members, ALPA criticised the DGCA for extending duty hours without requiring augmented crews. The association described the move as inconsistent with global safety norms and potentially compromising passenger safety.

“These are not theoretical risks; fatigue remains a well-documented factor in numerous aviation incidents worldwide,” the letter stated. Citing the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which was developed through scientific research and aligned with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, ALPA argued that the DGCA’s decision undermines evidence-based fatigue management principles. Calling the change “unjustified and unsafe,” the pilots’ body urged the regulator to withdraw the FDTL extension, require a three-pilot crew for flights exceeding eight hours or operating during the Window of Circadian Low (WOCL), and conduct a comprehensive fatigue risk assessment in collaboration with flight crew representatives.

ALSO READ: Delhi News: NDMC To Reconstruct Jogging Tracks In Lodi Garden And Sanjay Lake Currently, Boeing 787 aircraft are operated in India by Air India and IndiGo, which leases two of the jets. “The recent regulatory action, if left unaddressed, exposes not only the operating crew but also passengers and the travelling public to unnecessary and preventable risk. Urgent intervention in the interest of operational safety, regulatory integrity and the welfare of pilots,” ALPA said.