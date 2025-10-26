Karnataka News: An audio clip allegedly featuring Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has surfaced online, sparking controversy. In the recording, the minister is purportedly heard requesting a police officer in Chikkaballapura district to assist one of his relatives accused in a cheating case.

The case in question, registered at Peresandra Police Station, involves complaints by local farmers who allege that Hyderabad-based traders, Abdul Razak, Akbar Pasha and Naseer Ahmed defrauded them of large payments for maize purchases made between February and July. The traders allegedly failed to pay the full amount owed. An FIR has been filed under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per a NDTV report.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Weather: Bengaluru Braces For Heavy Rain And Strong Winds As Cyclone Montha Develops Over Bay Of Bengal | Forecast In the viral clip, Minister Khan can be heard speaking with Peresandra Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Jagadish Reddy. “Hello brother, there’s someone from Hyderabad, Akbar Pasha, who’s related to me. I heard he’s been taken in over a financial matter,” the voice believed to be the minister’s says. He then adds, “Yes, he took the money, but it’s not as serious as they’re saying. Please help him out a little. He’s someone close to us.”

Responding to this, PSI Reddy reportedly says, “We’ve already given them an opportunity to settle the issue. If both sides agree, we can close the case. But neither party is cooperating.” ALSO READ: Karnataka: Woman's Family Ties Boyfriend With Pole, Beats Him To Death Over Extramarital Affair Khan is then heard requesting more time for the accused to make payments, saying, “Please give them a few days. The money has to be paid, but the amount mentioned in the complaint is exaggerated.” The officer replies, “Let them come and settle it here; I will clear it,” to which Khan responds, “Okay, okay.”

However, a NDTV report cited sources close to the minister as claiming that, he was merely trying to mediate a financial settlement and not influence the legal process. The audio has since gone viral, drawing sharp public and political attention.