PM Kisan 24th Installment Date: Millions of farmers across the country are awaiting the release of the 24th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana. With the festival of Rakshabandhan here, beneficiaries are closely watching when the Rs 2,000 direct benefit transfer will be credited to their bank accounts.

If you are an eligible farmer under this scheme, here is what you need to know about the arrival of the next instalment: ALSO READ: PM-Kisan Update: Complete e-KYC By July 31 To Receive Next Installment | Check Step-By-Step Guide Will PM Kisan 24th Installment Arrive On Raksha Bandhan? The 24th installment of the PM-Kisan will not be released on Raksha Bandhan. The government has not yet issued an official announcement regarding the release date, meaning eligible farmers will not receive the Rs 2,000 on the festival. The previous 23rd installment was disbursed on June 20.

When Will PM Kisan 24th Installment Be Released? PM-Kisan installment payments are disbursed every four months. Since only two months have passed since the last payment, it is unlikely that the government will release the next installment in early September. The government announces the payout date just a few days before sending it, and no such announcement has been made yet. Therefore, claims that the next installment will reach farmers' accounts shortly are incorrect.

The standard four-month gap will end around October 20. As a result, the government may send the next installment in October or November. However, no official announcement regarding the date has been made yet. PM Kisan Update: A Checklist To ensure your Rs 2,000 PM-Kisan installment is not delayed or withheld, verify these five items on the official portal (pmkisan.gov.in): ALSO READ: PM Kisan: How To Check Beneficiary Status And Eligibility Requirements Before 24th Installment - e-KYC Status: Update and confirm your e-KYC authentication. - Link Aadhaar to Your Bank Account: Ensure your Aadhaar is linked to your active bank account for direct benefit transfer. - Bank Details: Check that your bank account information is accurate. - Application Status: Check that your application remains approved under your beneficiary profile. - Document Records: Ensure there are no errors in your submitted documents.