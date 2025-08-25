- By Shubham Bajpai
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated to keep the interests of farmers, small businesses paramount amid rising tensions with the United States over punitive tariffs on Indian imports.
During an inauguration event in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said that the world is busy doing politics of economic interests. He added that his government will increase its strength to shield the interests of Indians against any pressure.
He said, "Today in the world, everyone is busy doing politics based on economic interests. From this land of Ahmedabad, I will tell my small entrepreneurs, my small shopkeeper brothers and sisters, my farmer brothers and sisters, my animal husbandry brothers and sisters and I am saying this on the land of Gandhi. Be it the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or animal keepers of my country, for everyone, I promise you again and again, your interests are paramount for Modi. My government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand."
'Ahmedabad one of the safest cities in country'
PM Modi also recalled the times when curfews were a common thing in Ahmedabad. He said, "Today's young generation has not seen those days when curfews were imposed here almost every day. It was difficult to do business here. An atmosphere of unrest was maintained. Ahmedabad is one of the safest cities in the country and you all have done this. Whatever atmosphere of peace and security has been created in Gujarat, we are seeing its pleasant results everywhere. Today, every kind of industry is expanding in Gujarat. The whole of Gujarat is proud to see how our state has become a manufacturing hub..."
Wiped terrorists out in 22 minutes
PM Modi also lauded the success of Operation Sindoor, saying that the Indian forces conducted decisive strikes and wiped out the terrorists in just 22 minutes.
The PM said, "Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of the valour of our army and the willpower of India of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan." In paronomesia, the prime minister mentioned Mahatma Gandhi as Charkhadhari Mohan to underscore his swadeshi's call and its relevance today.
He said, "Charkhadhari Mohan, our revered Bapu had shown the path of prosperity of India through Swadeshi."