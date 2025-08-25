Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated to keep the interests of farmers, small businesses paramount amid rising tensions with the United States over punitive tariffs on Indian imports.

During an inauguration event in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said that the world is busy doing politics of economic interests. He added that his government will increase its strength to shield the interests of Indians against any pressure.

He said, "Today in the world, everyone is busy doing politics based on economic interests. From this land of Ahmedabad, I will tell my small entrepreneurs, my small shopkeeper brothers and sisters, my farmer brothers and sisters, my animal husbandry brothers and sisters and I am saying this on the land of Gandhi. Be it the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or animal keepers of my country, for everyone, I promise you again and again, your interests are paramount for Modi. My government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand."