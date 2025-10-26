PM Modi has announced on Sunday a nationwide celebration on 7th November to mark the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’. Composed in Sanskrit by Bankimchandra Chatterji, Vande Mataram continues to inspire boundless emotion and pride in every Indian and played a significant role in motivating the nation during its struggle for freedom.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to actively take part in the events planned for the occasion, encouraging everyone to contribute spontaneously in honoring the legacy and glory of Vande Mataram. PM Modi shared on Twitter post, "Rashtrabhakti and love for Maa-Bharati are feelings beyond words. 'Vande Mataram' was composed by Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay to inspire India after centuries of colonial rule. This year, on 7th November, India will mark the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'."

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that Vande Mataram evokes deep emotion and pride in every Indian. Shared under the hashtag #MannKiBaat, he highlighted the song’s enduring significance in uniting the nation and inspiring devotion and commitment toward the country.

'Vande Mataram' ignites boundless emotion and pride in every Indian's heart. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/D2C7AtkPsa — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 26, 2025 “The song was first sung by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1896. As part of the celebrations, numerous programs and events will be organized across the country. Citizens are encouraged to join in honoring the song’s legacy and share their suggestions using #VandeMatram150,” he added. In the 127th episode of his radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the iconic song Vande Mataram was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896, stressing the importance of embracing its spirit for the progress and unity of the nation.

Union Cabinet Approved The Mission For Aatmanirbharta In Pulses The Union Cabinet has approved the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, a major initiative to boost domestic production and achieve self-sufficiency in pulses. The mission, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, will be implemented over six years from 2025-26 to 2030-31.

Pulses are vital to India's cropping systems and diets, with the country being the largest producer and consumer globally. Rising demand has outpaced domestic production, increasing imports by 15-20 percent. The mission aims to reduce import dependency, meet growing demand, enhance farmers' income, and strengthen production through a comprehensive strategy covering research, seeds, area expansion, procurement, and price stability.