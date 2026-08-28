Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from August 29 to September 1, during which he will undertake a bilateral visit to Tashkent and participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic Prime Minister Modi's visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30 is at the invitation of its President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This will be his fourth visit and his second bilateral visit to the Central Asian country, according to MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George. During his upcoming State Visit to the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

The two leaders are expected to review bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties. They will also discuss the way forward in advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

ALSO READ: 'Our Economic Cooperation Has Grown Significantly': EAM Jaishankar Meets Russian President Putin In Moscow Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. Addressing a special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit, MEA Secretary (West) said India and Uzbekistan have maintained "extensive and fruitful engagements" over the years in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Highlighting the depth of economic ties, the MEA Secretary said India is among Uzbekistan's top 10 trading partners, with bilateral trade and investments together close to USD 1 billion. "We have wide-ranging cooperation in the fields of critical minerals, pharma, education, information technology, and the health sector," he said. George also highlighted India's growing educational footprint in Uzbekistan, stating that there are more than 16,000 Indian students in the country and four Indian university campuses.

Major Indian investments in Uzbekistan are in sectors including pharmaceuticals, amusement parks, automobile components and education, the MEA official said. The Prime Minister's programme in Tashkent will also include a banquet lunch hosted by the Uzbek President in honour of the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister's visit will reaffirm the close, multi-faceted, and growing strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan," George further said. The two sides are expected to explore new avenues for cooperation in areas including trade and investment, critical minerals, healthcare, business-to-business engagement, education, space, technology, culture and people-to-people ties.

SCO Summit From Tashkent, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bishkek in the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The summit comes as the SCO marks the 25th anniversary of its establishment. India has been a full member of the organisation since 2017, having earlier held observer status since 2005. "The Prime Minister will travel to Bishkek from 31st August to 1st September" George said.

The SCO currently comprises 10 member States, along with dialogue partners and observers. George said the organisation was established with the primary objective of addressing the three "evils" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to pose challenges. Over the years, the grouping has expanded its cooperation into a broader range of sectors, making it an important regional platform, he said. India has also previously held the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and the SCO Council of Heads of State during 2022-23.

India's engagement with the SCO has been guided by the SECURE framework articulated by Prime Minister Modi, George said. At the 2018 SCO Summit, PM Modi had outlined SECURE as standing for "Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environment".

More recently, at the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Security, Connectivity and Opportunity as three key elements of India's engagement with the organisation. At the Bishkek summit, PM Modi will address the SCO leaders and underline India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of SCO member states on the sidelines of the summit.

The Prime Minister will further attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia. The four-day visit is expected to provide an opportunity for India to deepen its strategic and economic engagement with Uzbekistan and strengthen its participation in the SCO, while advancing cooperation with Central Asian partners across security, connectivity, trade, technology, education and culture.

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