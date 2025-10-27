Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon citizens to participate in the 'Run for Unity' on October 31 and celebrate the spirit of togetherness, honouring the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Join the Run for Unity on 31st October and celebrate the spirit of togetherness! Let's honour Sardar Patel's vision of a united India." On Sunday, in the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Union Home Minister, describing him as one of the greatest "luminaries" of modern times, saying that the latter made unparalleled efforts for the nation's unity and integrity.

Speaking on the 127th episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Sardar Patel was one of the nation's greatest figures in modern times. His towering personality embodied many qualities. He was an exceptionally bright student, excelling in his studies both in India and Britain. He also became one of the most successful lawyers of his time."

Ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man of India', PM Modi remembered Patel's achievements, noting that the nation would remain indebted to him for his invaluable contributions as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. "His tenure as the head of the Ahmedabad Municipality was also historic. He accorded top priority to cleanliness and good governance. We will all be forever indebted to him for his contributions as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India, on October 31 by organising "Run for Unity" events across Uttar Pradesh. Sardar Patel was the architect of a united India. When the country was gaining independence, the British conspired to divide India into several parts. Their aim was to ensure that India would never be united. But with his remarkable vision and strong will, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel strengthened national unity by merging 563 princely states into the Republic of India.

