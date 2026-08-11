Indian film actor and one of the most popular South stars, Prakash Raj, has made a shocking claim regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka. Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, "Ghani Bhai", the character he played in Salman Khan's "Wanted", claimed that his name has been removed from the Bangalore constituency voter list.

Prakash Raj, a fierce critic of the BJP, called the SIR a "joke" and said that he was born, brought up, studied and even contested an election from the constituency where his name has been removed. "Dear friends, saathiyon, I want to share a joke with you, I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose voter right has been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR, nice joke, no. I was born in this constituency, I lived in this constituency, I had my schooling, college, theatre and for your kind information I was an MP candidate of this constituency, too. Well the joke is nice. Game on," Raj said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Raj (@joinprakashraj) "Well game on but one little word, my friend, you can use your powers to deny a few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you but can you stop us. My dear friend, from our power, we are bringing you down. Just asking. Bye," the 61-year-old actor added. Prakash Raj's Name Not Deleted But Likely In ASDDO Category: While the actor claimed that his name was among the 65 lakh deleted voters, it is to be noted that the draft SIR roll has not been published by the Election Commission. As per the schedule, the draft roll for Karnataka will be released on August 24, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 27.

ALSO READ: No BLO Yet? Download SIR Enumeration Form PDF From Your Phone In Just A Few Steps According to the latest data released by the Karnataka CEO, out of the total 5.54 crore voters in the state, over 1.09 crore have been marked under the "absent, shifted, duplicate, dead or others" (ASDDO) category. The highest number of voters marked under the ASDDO category are from the Bangalore Urban, BBMP South, BBMP North and BBMP Central constituencies.

- In Bangalore Urban district, out of the 40.21 lakh electors, only 55.39 per cent enumeration forms have been successfully digitised. The remaining 44.61 per cent (17.93 lakh electors) have been marked under the ASDDO/uncollected category. - In BBMP North constituency, out of the 23.32 lakh voters, only 54 per cent of enumeration forms have been digitised, while the remaining 45.95 per cent or 10.71 lakh voters have been marked under the ASDDO category. - In BBMP Central constituency, out of the total 18.89 lakh voters, only 53 per cent forms have been digitised, while 46 per cent or 8.82 lakh voters have been marked under the ASDDO category. - The BBMP South has seen the highest number of voters in the ASDDO category. Out of the total 21.44 lakh voters, less than 50 per cent (49.77%) of the forms have been digitised, while 50.23 per cent or 10.77 lakh voters have been marked under the ASDDO category.

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Special Intensive Revision-2026 Updates (10-08-2026, 4:00 PM) #SIR2026 #EnumerationForms@ECISVEEP

1/2 pic.twitter.com/UrNlBfUC2C — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) August 10, 2026 What Can Electors Under ASDDO Category Do? The Election Commission has maintained that persons marked under the ASDDO category are not deleted voters and opportunities will be given to them to seek corrections or restorations. To restore a voter name flagged under the ASDDO category, citizens must verify their status online and submit physical or digital enumeration forms through their Booth Level Officer (BLO). If the initial deadline is missed, the name can still be added by filing a Form 6 application during the subsequent claims and objections window.

ALSO READ: From SIR Forms To ECINET: Here's How Voters Can Register, Make Corrections, Deletions And More Online If you have already submitted your enumeration form but are still on the ASDDO list, you can restore your voter status by following these steps: - Find your Booth Level Officer - Request a Manual App "Rollback" through the official BLO mobile app's Rollback Option to manually shift your profile from "ASDDO" to "Verified". - Verify your exact ASDDO sub-category and confirm to the BLO which single address must be retained to stop the automated deletion of your name. - File Form 6 if the deadline passes